Pregnant Suki Waterhouse is not letting her recent illness get in the way of making new music.

“Sick in the studio 🥺,” Waterhouse, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, December 30, sharing a selfie.

In the pic, Waterhouse wore a pink striped button-down as she held a tissue up to her nose. While the actress did not reveal her ailments, she’s certainly not the only one feeling under the weather after festive Christmas celebrations. Stars, they really are just like Us.

Waterhouse is currently expecting her first baby with partner Robert Pattinson. She announced her pregnancy last month while performing at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Waterhouse quipped during her set, pointing to her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Waterhouse has been dating the Twilight star, 37, since July 2018, and they are looking forward to becoming parents in 2024.

“They moved in together earlier this year and decided it was finally the right time to expand their family,” a source exclusively told Us in November. “Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news.”

After the Daisy Jones and the Six actress spilled the beans during her Mexico festival performance, she was “ecstatic” by the crowd’s joyful response. The insider added, “Suki and Rob couldn’t be more thrilled and they feel beyond blessed.”

Now that Waterhouse and Pattinson’s baby news is out there, Pattinson is focusing on doting on his partner.

“[He has] been loving taking care of Suki,” a second source said in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “It’s a really special time for their entire [extended] family, especially celebrating such a magical moment with the holiday season.”

Waterhouse and Pattinson have long preferred to keep their relationship to themselves.

“Do I have to [talk about her]? If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” Pattinson previously said during an April 2019 conversation with The Sunday Times. “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

They only made their red carpet debut in 2022, shortly before moving in together.

“I’ve been having such a crushing weight of anxiety because I’ve moved. I wasn’t there for the move, so everything just got boxed up and sent. I’m very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos,” Waterhouse said on the “Driven Minds: A Type 7 Podcast” in October. “He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it’s, like, charming so I’m very lucky for that.”