Barry Keoghan is a top-notch Instagram Boyfriend to Sabrina Carpenter — and that’s not “nonsense.”

Keoghan, 31, was spotted in the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival crowd during Carpenter’s performance on Friday, April 12. As Carpenter, 24, commanded the stage, the actor was photographed filming the entire set via his smartphone camera.

Keoghan, dressed in Burberry shorts and a matching bandana with a white Versace tank top, was seen in social media footage holding up his iPhone horizontally to capture the best angles of Carpenter’s show.

Carpenter played Coachella for the first time on Friday.

“I keep saying, ‘I don’t know how I got so lucky.’ What is it? The solar eclipse is still kind of happening right now. I’ve always been like, it’s a joke,” she quipped during an interview with Apple Music earlier this month. “But also because of Sabrina and the witch thing, I always feel like sometimes it really does help me out because this situation, I was like, ‘This could not be more perfect.’ I mean, I’ve always wanted to play Coachella and then Friday at sunset on the main stage. It’s, like, chef’s kiss. It’s going to be so fun.”

Carpenter’s set featured performances of the likes of “Nonsense” and her latest single, “Espresso.” Now with one festival show down, Carpenter is excited to watch the other acts.

“I’m really upset because Chappell [Roan] is playing when I’m playing, so I won’t [see her perform], but I love her. Bleachers are playing on Saturday. I’m so excited to see them,” Carpenter added on Apple Music. “And Lana [Del Rey], I’m obviously really excited to see on Friday and Kevin Abstract on Saturday.”

Carpenter continued, “I just have a lot of really close friends that are all playing, which I think is really special. So there’s so many great people though. It’s going to be fun.”

While Carpenter has a long list of artists of which she’s a fan, Keoghan is one of hers. The pair have been exclusively dating since January after meeting several months prior at a fashion event in Paris.

“He is a total fan of hers and she thinks it’s really cute,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March, specifically referring to the Saltburn star attending several of her Eras Tour gigs abroad. “Sabrina loves that he has been making the effort to support her at her shows and it has given them a chance to spend time together during this busy season.”