Sabrina Carpenter has found her No. 1 fan in Barry Keoghan.

“They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime. They aren’t putting too much pressure on things, and Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now.”

Carpenter, 24, and Keoghan, 31, casually began getting to know one another after meeting at a Paris fashion event in 2023. “They slowly started hanging out and became exclusive this January,” the source adds.

Carpenter and Keoghan have also navigated long distances as she serves as the opening act on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. The Saltburn star cheered on Carpenter at several concerts in Singapore earlier this month. Per social media footage, he beamed from the VIP tent during the show before greeting her backstage with a hug.

“Sabrina loves that he has been making the effort to support her at her shows and it has given them a chance to spend time together during this busy season,” the source says. “He is a total fan of hers and she thinks it’s really cute.”

Neither Carpenter nor Keoghan have publicly addressed their relationship, even playing coy during recent interviews. For Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue that was published last month, Keoghan was asked whether he planned to bring Carpenter as his date to the Golden Globes in January. (He was nominated for his role in Saltburn but lost the best leading actor trophy to Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy.)

“Look, I read all of that, and it obviously gets sent to me as well. But you gotta take it with a pinch,” Keoghan quipped to the outlet. “It’s just the response to the movie that’s kicking a lot of stuff about.”

He continued at the time, “I tend to stay away from the internet because I want to kind of get back to some meditative stuff. By that I mean boxing or playing the PlayStation or going out on a walk, or stuff that involves me being present. You lose sight of that when you’re on the press tour. It’s about putting the phone down or whatever and taking time to yourself. Be nice to yourself.”

Keoghan last publicly dated Alyson Sandro, with whom he shares son Brando.

Carpenter, for her part, was previously linked to Bradley Steven Perry, Joshua Bassett and Shawn Mendes. While she’s been tight-lipped about her relationships in the past, she has been candid about her hopes of finding The One.

“I think [love is] the most beautiful thing in the world and the most painful thing in the world at the same time. But the beauty outweighs the pain,” she told Interview Magazine in May 2021. “I would hope that whoever I marry is a fan. And I hope that I’m the biggest fan of the person that I marry.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams