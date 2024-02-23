Barry Keoghan is the master of stylish ensembles.

From red suits and fuzzy tops to monochrome ensembles and funky patterns, Keoghan never shies away from experimenting with a new look. One of his stand-out moments came at the Masters of the Air premiere in January 2024, when he rocked a white Dolce & Gabbana cropped blazer. While going shirtless underneath the sleeveless silhouette, Keoghan elevated his look with flowy pants and black Christian Louboutin shoes.

The actor had Us swooning once again at the 2024 BAFTA Awards in a forest green Burberry suit featuring silver studs on his lapel and a chrome zipper on his chest. He teamed the design with a white dress shirt, matching tie, black watch and leather shoes. That night, he was nominated for his role as Oliver Quick in Saltburn. (Cillian Murphy took home the trophy for his part in Oppenheimer.)

Keep scrolling to see Keoghan’s most memorable red carpet moments.