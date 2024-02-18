The 77th British Academy Film Awards have commenced in London — and that means the stars are stepping out in style.

The biggest names in Hollywood came together at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 18, to celebrate the best films, actors, producers and more from the past year.

Before heading inside the venue to applaud the well-deserved wins, fan-favorite celebrities showed off their fashion sense on the red carpet. We’re talking billowing gowns, sparkly frocks and dazzling suits — all paired with glam to remember.

Through the years, the BAFTAs have provided Us with major fashion eye candy. Take Princess Kate Middleton at the 2023 soirée, for example. The British royal, now 42, was a must-see in a whimsical Alexander McQueen gown paired with dramatic black gloves that provided the perfect contrast.

Of course, fashion isn’t the only focus of the evening.

This year’s BAFTAs nominees include Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer and Poor Things for Best Film. In the Best Actress category, Fantasia Barrino received a nod for her role in The Color Purple alongside Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane), Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Emma Stone (Poor Things). Bradley Cooper (Maestro) is up against Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Teo Yoo (Past Lives) for Best Actor.

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore at the 2024 BAFTAs: