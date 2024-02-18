A Look Back at Kate Middleton’s Breathtaking 2023 BAFTAs Moment

We’re still not over Princess Kate‘s 2023 British Academy Film Awards look.

In honor of the 2024 ceremony kicking off in a few hours, Us Weekly is taking a moment to reflect on her effortlessly elegant Alexander McQueen gown at the 76th annual ceremony. Her white dress featured a one-shoulder neckline finished with a bow, a fitted waist and a pleated skirt. She paired the design with sleek black gloves, gold statement earrings from Zara and a black clutch.

Kate complemented her outfit with soft makeup including delicate eyelashes and shimmery lips.

On the red carpet, she posed with husband, Prince William, who donned a velvet tuxedo. (William has served as president of the BAFTAs since 2010.)

Due to Kate’s abdominal surgery earlier this month, William is expected to attend the 2024 BAFTAs, which are set to kick off on Sunday, February 18, solo.

Although the Princess of Wales won’t be blessing Us with her fabulous fashion sense this year, keep scrolling to take a look back at her past look: