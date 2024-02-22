Barry Keoghan played coy after being asked about Sabrina Carpenter dating rumors by Vanity Fair in an interview posted on Wednesday, February 21.

“Look, I read all of that, and it obviously gets sent to me as well. But you gotta take it with a pinch,” the Saltburn actor said of the online speculation on if he would bring a date to the Golden Globes.

“It’s just the response to the movie that’s kicking a lot of stuff about,” he said of people’s interest in his personal life. “I tend to stay away from the internet because I want to kind of get back to some meditative stuff. By that I mean boxing or playing the PlayStation or going out on a walk, or stuff that involves me being present. You lose sight of that when you’re on the press tour. It’s about putting the phone down or whatever and taking time to yourself. Be nice to yourself.”

Carpenter, 24, first sparked romance rumors with the Irish actor in December 2023, after the pair were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles. Following that, the rumored couple were also seen hanging out together at W magazine’s Grammys afterparty, and on several other date nights throughout Los Angeles in February 2024.

Their blossoming relationship comes one year after Barry broke it off with his last girlfriend, Alyson Sandro, whom the Eternals actor welcomed a son with in August 2022. Nearly a year later, the two called it quits.

“She’s done a great job and she’s an incredible mother,” Keoghan told GQ of his former partner.

Keoghan, who is currently coming off the success of his 2023 film Saltburn, says that his newfound fame has made him “very self-conscious.”

“You can read into a lot of stuff,” he told VF. “There’s so many pictures out there of you on carpets. You can catch some pictures wrong in the sense of, I didn’t look good there, so it could be very detrimental to you. But I don’t get sucked into that.”

Carpenter has stayed vague when it came to talking about her own love life. During a May 2021 conversation with Interview magazine, however, she called romance “the most beautiful thing in the world and the most painful thing in the world at the same time.”

“But the beauty outweighs the pain,” the actress added. “I would hope that whoever I marry is a fan. And I hope that I’m the biggest fan of the person that I marry.”