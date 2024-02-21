Barry Keoghan is baring it all yet again.

The Irish actor, 31, channeled one of his Saltburn character’s most iconic scenes for the Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue, published on Wednesday, February 21. Though he rocks a stylish Gucci suit on the print cover, the video cover includes a wide pan of fellow A-List actors, including Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal and Colman Domingo, among others, before ending with Keoghan’s naked back as he turns around slyly while holding on to his most important parts.

The clip is a reference to the now-famous Saltburn scene in which Keoghan’s character Oliver dances nude to “Murder on the Dancefloor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor. The Batman actor‘s baring-it-all scene has become one of the most talked-about moments from the viral film that took over the latter half of 2023.

“I see reenactments of the dance scene. Thankfully not the grave scene,” he told Vanity Fair, referencing the scene when his character humps a freshly dug grave. “With their clothes on, by the way, which is good.”

The actor also explained that while he usually can “draw parallels” to his past roles, he didn’t really have many similarities to Oliver (thankfully) — except for one.

Related: Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Rumored Relationship Timeline Barry Keoghan seems to be living his best life with Sabrina Carpenter. The Saltburn actor and “Nonsense” singer sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when the Daily Mail published photos of the duo on an outing in Los Angeles. During her Disney Channel days, Carpenter was in a relationship with Bradley Steven Perry, which came […]

“I do dance around naked though, in my house,” he laughed. “Everyone does, man. We all sing in the shower. We all act silly when we’re alone and we feel this freedom. It’s one thing that I did relate to. Not dancing around a manor of that sort with that f–king drip hanging about — but I sing out loud, I dance silly and move my body silly.”

Keoghan has had quite a year, starring in one of the most talked-about films of 2023, then coming into the new year with the star-studded cast of Masters of the Air — which also features fellow young Hollywood A-listers Austin Butler and Callum Turner.

Related: Stars Share Their Shocking Reactions to ‘Saltburn’ Getty Images (2) ; EPKTV Just like Us, celebrities are shocked by the many twists and turns of the film Saltburn. Writer/Director Emerald Fennell’s second feature film, the dark comedy thriller starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan came out in theaters in November but hit Amazon Prime on December 22, 2023, just in time for […]

The actor made waves on the Hollywood scene in 2017’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer, before nabbing roles in Christopher Nolan‘s Dunkirk, The Green Knight, along with Marvel’s The Eternals and playing the Joker in DC’s The Batman. His Oscar-nominated role in The Banshees of Inisherin truly solidified Keoghan’s career as one to watch in Hollywood — a trajectory that has clearly continued with the success of Saltburn.

“It’s new for me, man. It’s quite a scary one as well, because I’m not used to this much attention,” he told VF of his newfound fame. “It’s overwhelming, if I’m quite honest. It’s almost a different kind of life that you’ve got to be living now. I just want to make movies and f–king play parts and work with filmmakers, and not focus on this noise too much.”