Austin Butler, Callum Turner and more familiar faces will be soaring through the skies in the TV series Masters of the Air.

Based on Donald L. Miller’s 2007 novel of the same name, Masters of the Air follows the true story of the American pilots of the Eighth Air Force’s 100th Bomb Group, who form a bond during World War II. Responsible for flying perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany, the group was nicknamed the “Bloody Hundredth” for its high casualty rate.

“It was an honor to take on this story,” Turner, 33, told Today on Wednesday, January 24. “What these guys did, they saved the world. These guys are superheroes and they put themselves in the most volatile atmosphere known to mankind. That’s what I love about this show, you experience that, you go up there with them. And you also come back to England and watch them deal with the grief and the loss of their friends, and how that affects their mind, body and soul.”

Keep scrolling for more about the series:

When Will ‘Masters of the Air’ Premiere?

The series premieres on Friday, January 26, with two episodes. New episodes will be released every Friday through March 15, totaling nine episodes.

Where Can You Watch ‘Masters of the Air’?

The show can be streamed on AppleTV+.

Who Stars in ‘Masters of the Air’?

The star-studded cast includes Butler, Turner, Barry Keoghan, David Shields, Anthony Boyle, Ben Radcliffe, Rafferty Law, Edward Ashley, Elliot Warren, Nate Mann and Darragh Cowley.

The cast met with veterans that flew in the 100th Bomb Group during the Los Angeles premiere of the series, which Butler called an “incredible” experience on Today.

When Did ‘Masters of the Air’ Film?

Filming for the series began three years ago, Butler said on Today, adding that the show “finished two years ago.”

Who’s Involved With ‘Masters of the Air’?

The show is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. This series marks the third installment of their World War II trilogy, following 2001’s Band of Brothers and 2010’s The Pacific.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Masters of the Air’?

The two-minute trailer for the series was released in December 2023, giving a glimpse at the pilots leaving for war and preparing for battle.

“During World War II, airmen risk their lives with the 100th Bomb Group, a brotherhood forged by courage, loss and triumph,” the tagline read.