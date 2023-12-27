Callum Turner is the internet’s latest boyfriend — even though he’s admittedly not the biggest social media user.

“It’s just because I’m already addicted to my phone enough. It’s a simple question with a very simple answer … and that’s the truth,” Turner explained in a 2018 interview about his online absence. “If I had social media, I’d be a proper phone addict.”

Without social media, Turner has the time to star in plenty of high-profile movies. He’s also among the long list of British names who’ve been floated to possibly play the next James Bond.

“I think that’s my mum. She just puts that out there,” Turner quipped during an interview with People when asked about the Bond speculation. “So, when my odds get higher, it’s all her putting the money on.”

While there’s no James Bond casting for Turner just yet, he has nabbed a few notable roles since making his acting debut in 2011.

“I learned by jumping in the deep end. There’s a pressure there. That helped me learn quicker,” he told Flaunt magazine in 2018. “Everyone that you come into contact with, you take something from them. I’m hungry for information. Whether that’s reading Jane Eyre or a book on spirituality or space. I’m just hungry for as much culture as possible. Acting allows that to happen quickly.”

After adding tons of scene-stealing roles to his résumé, Turner is on the way to becoming a household name. Keep scrolling to see the star’s most notable roles:

‘Victor Frankenstein’

Turner starred in a supporting role as policeman Alistair in the 2015 movie alongside James McAvoy, Andrew Scott and Daniel Radcliffe.

‘War & Peace’

In 2016, BBC One created a miniseries based on Leo Tolstoy’s 1869 novel War and Peace. Turner starred as Prince Anatole Kuragin, who is the soldier brother of protagonist Hélène Kuragina.

“I think Anatole’s just enjoying life as much as he can, while he can, before he has to get responsibilities,” Turner said in a 2016 interview about the show. “And the only responsibility he has is to get married to someone. He’s got quite an easy life.”

‘The Only Living Boy in New York’

Turner joined a star-studded cast including Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan, Cynthia Nixon and Jeff Bridges for this 2017 film. He stars as Thomas Webb, a recent college graduate who forms a romantic relationship with his father’s mistress.

‘Fantastic Beasts’

Turner appeared as Theseus Scamander — the brother of Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander — in 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and 2022’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Theseus is an Auror (which Harry Potter fans know means dark wizard catcher) who helps his brother in the Wizarding War against Gellert Grindelwald.

‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’

The 2021 romantic comedy starred Turner in a love story alongside Shailene Woodley. Turner plays the role of Laurence, who is writing a novel about his wife’s (Woodley) sordid affair during their youth.

‘The Capture’

Turner appeared in the BBC One series as Lance Corporal Shaun Emery for the show’s first season, which premiered in 2019. He nabbed a BAFTA nomination for best actor after taking on the role. The first season followed Turner’s character as he was accused of kidnapping and murder following his acquittal for a war crime.

‘The Boys in the Boat’

George Clooney directed this 2023 biographical movie, which starred Turner as Joe Rantz, a University of Washington rower. The film tells the story of the college crew team that went on to compete in the 1936 Olympics.

‘Masters of the Air’

Turner will star as Major John Egan alongside Austin Butler in the forthcoming Apple TV+ war drama, set to premiere in January 2024.