Celebrity News

Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Rumored Relationship Timeline

By
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Leon Bennett/Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURMAN;Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan seems to be living his best life with Sabrina Carpenter.

The Saltburn actor and “Nonsense” singer sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when the Daily Mail published photos of the duo on an outing in Los Angeles.

During her Disney Channel days, Carpenter was in a relationship with Bradley Steven Perry, which came to an end in 2015. She has also been romantically linked to Griffin Gluck, Joshua Bassett and Dylan O’Brien.

Keoghan, for his part, welcomed a son named Brando in August 2022 with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro. The couple were together for more than a year before they became parents. The Sun was first to report their split in July 2023. (Keoghan was also in a relationship with Shóna Guerin from 2017 to 2020.)

Despite his apparent romance with Carpenter, the Irish actor teamed up with Bumble for a jaw-dropping ad in February 2024, which featured Keoghan leaving little to the imagination as he posed in underwear.

Keep scrolling for a timeline of Keoghan and Carpenter’s romance so far:

December 2023

The Daily Mail first shared photos of Keoghan and Carpenter on an outing in Los Angeles. The singer was wearing a long leather coat while Keoghan walked behind her in a white shirt.

January 2024

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the pair together on a second Los Angeles outing. This time, they appeared to be enjoying a museum date night.

February 2024

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine;Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Neither Keoghan nor Carpenter attended the Grammy Awards. However, they both attended the same W Magazine afterparty. The publication shared a photo of the duo alongside a caption that read, “Spotted in the crowd were Barry Keoghan (@Keoghan92) chatting with @SabrinaCarpenter,” in part.

In the photo, Keoghan held his hand over his mouth while Carpenter hid behind her drink.

Later that same month, the couple had their third Los Angeles date. This time, People Magazine obtained photos of Keoghan and Carpenter after a dinner date at Delilah in West Hollywood. The actor was all smiles while walking behind the singer, who looked cute in a little black dress for the night out.

Sabrina Carpenter

