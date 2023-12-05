All eyes are on Barry Keoghan on and off screen.

While the Irish actor has nabbed various roles since his 2011 debut, he became a household name after starring in Marvel’s 2021 Eternals. The following year, Keoghan proved his star power with an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor nomination after playing Dominic Kearney in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Amid his whirlwind rise to fame, Keoghan and his ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro welcomed a baby boy, Brando, in August 2022.

“So yeah, I’m having a baby boy now,” he told British GQ in an interview published in October 2022, which was conducted before Brando’s birth.

Related: TV Couples Who Dated in Real Life: Photos Life imitating art! While some may frown at the idea of dating coworkers, when actors spend hours on set with someone — especially if they’re acting as a couple — relationships naturally form. “I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable. I feel so fortunate because he’s now one of […]

During their time together, Keoghan’s social media posts with Sandro were few and far between.

“M’lady yer beautiful ❤️☘️,” Keoghan one post from February 2022 read. In the snap, he and Sandro are kissing under fairy lights.

The couple had been together for more than a year before welcoming their son. The Sun was the first to report their split in July 2023.

Since then, Keoghan has sparked romance rumors with Sabrina Carpenter.

Keep scrolling for details about Keoghan’s dating life:

Shóna Guerin

Keoghan started dating Guerin after they met during a night out in 2017.

“I’d be lost without her, I’m telling you that. I wouldn’t be the man I am now without her,” Keoghan shared on the Irish TV show Livin’ with Lucy in 2019. “With this game, rejection comes as well and that can be hard. Flying away, almost getting a part and then losing it. It’s draining. I’d be down on myself and she’d pick me right up and remind me what I’m doing. She’s made me a man.”

Split speculation between the two started to swirl in 2020 after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Alyson Sandro

Keoghan met Sandro in February 2021, per his British GQ profile. According to the actor, “she didn’t care” about his career.

“He was saying he plays a superhero in a film,” Sandro recalled to the magazine. “I went, ‘Who, Spider-Man?’”

Related: Costar Couples! Celeb Costars Who Fell in Love on TV and Movie Sets From Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux to Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, see which stars have found love on set

Sandro made her debut on Keoghan’s Instagram in July 2021. He posted a photo of her kissing his dog, Koda.

In August 2022, they welcomed their son, Brando. Nearly a year later, The Sun reported their split.

Sabrina Carpenter

Following his and Sandro’s apparent breakup, Keoghan has been spotted out with Carpenter. The duo sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when they were photographed out and about in Los Angeles together, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.