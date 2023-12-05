All eyes are on Barry Keoghan on and off screen.
While the Irish actor has nabbed various roles since his 2011 debut, he became a household name after starring in Marvel’s 2021 Eternals. The following year, Keoghan proved his star power with an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor nomination after playing Dominic Kearney in The Banshees of Inisherin.
Amid his whirlwind rise to fame, Keoghan and his ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro welcomed a baby boy, Brando, in August 2022.
“So yeah, I’m having a baby boy now,” he told British GQ in an interview published in October 2022, which was conducted before Brando’s birth.
During their time together, Keoghan’s social media posts with Sandro were few and far between.
“M’lady yer beautiful ❤️☘️,” Keoghan one post from February 2022 read. In the snap, he and Sandro are kissing under fairy lights.
The couple had been together for more than a year before welcoming their son. The Sun was the first to report their split in July 2023.
Since then, Keoghan has sparked romance rumors with Sabrina Carpenter.
Keep scrolling for details about Keoghan’s dating life:
Shóna Guerin
Keoghan started dating Guerin after they met during a night out in 2017.
“I’d be lost without her, I’m telling you that. I wouldn’t be the man I am now without her,” Keoghan shared on the Irish TV show Livin’ with Lucy in 2019. “With this game, rejection comes as well and that can be hard. Flying away, almost getting a part and then losing it. It’s draining. I’d be down on myself and she’d pick me right up and remind me what I’m doing. She’s made me a man.”
Split speculation between the two started to swirl in 2020 after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Alyson Sandro
Keoghan met Sandro in February 2021, per his British GQ profile. According to the actor, “she didn’t care” about his career.
“He was saying he plays a superhero in a film,” Sandro recalled to the magazine. “I went, ‘Who, Spider-Man?’”
Sandro made her debut on Keoghan’s Instagram in July 2021. He posted a photo of her kissing his dog, Koda.
In August 2022, they welcomed their son, Brando. Nearly a year later, The Sun reported their split.
Sabrina Carpenter
Following his and Sandro’s apparent breakup, Keoghan has been spotted out with Carpenter. The duo sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when they were photographed out and about in Los Angeles together, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.