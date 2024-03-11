A-list celebrities were ready to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night at the most iconic post-Academy Awards event: the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

The event, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, took place after the 96th annual Oscars wrapped up on Sunday, March 10.

While it was certainly a star-studded party — with names like Kim Kardashian, Matt Damon, Justin Timberlake and LeBron James in attendance — there was one particular celeb who turned heads.

“Margot Robbie commanded the room as soon as she entered,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Barbie star. “Everyone was excited to see her.”

This Barbie Was the Star of the Night

Both Matthew McConaughey and Usher approached Robbie when she arrived, an insider tells Us. “She was very friendly and had a huge smile the entire night,” the source says, adding that she and husband Tom Ackerley “had drinks together” at the bar.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Parents Night Out

The pair “seemed really happy and are in a great place,” an eyewitness tells Us, adding that Timberlake was being attentive towards his wife. “He never left her side and they held hands throughout the party. They took many photos together and were posing being cute.”

So Many Reunions

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell had a sweet Anyone But You reunion at the party. “Sydney approached Glen and they gave each other a hug and said hello,” the insider tells Us. “Glen looked excited to see her and had a huge smile on his face.”

Sweeney’s fiancé, Jonathan Davino, was also in attendance. “He played photographer and took a few photos of her inside on her phone,” an eyewitness says, adding that they were together the “majority of the night.”

While Sweeney gave a “big hug” to former White Lotus costar Jennifer Coolidge, Powell reunited with his Top Gun: Maverick buddy Miles Teller, who was with his wife, Keleigh Teller.

Miles and Keleigh were “having drinks together and taking selfies at the bar,” the source says, adding, “They looked really happy.”

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Got Cozy

Carpenter and Keoghan “were together almost the entire night,” the insider tells Us. (Their public appearance comes days after the Saltburn star was seen rocking a friendship bracelet that spelled out Carpenter’s name.)

“They looked really cute and happy as they took selfies and were walking around the party together,” an eyewitness says. “At one point they were holding hands and then they parted ways to mingle separately.”

Keoghan’s mingling included hanging out with Hunter Schaefer, who was “smiling and engaged” in her conversation with him.

Usher’s Celeb Fanclub

If Robbie was the woman of the hour, Usher was seemingly her male counterpart. The singer received compliments from several attendees for his Super Bowl LVIII half-time performance in February.

An eyewitness tells Us that “so many industry insiders” were approaching Usher to gush about “how good his show was.” Timberlake also told Usher “how much he loved his performance,” saying he “did a great job.”

Usher showed off his dance moves in front of the Vanity Fair sign and was joined by McConaughey. The duo “had a cute moment and fangirled over each other,” the insider adds. “Matthew was so excited to see Usher and vice versa.”

Paul Giamatti’s Two Burgers

Giamatti, who made headlines for stopping at In-N-Out after the Golden Globes, seemingly can’t get enough of the burger joint. Per an eyewitness, he “was talking about how already had two burgers,” and “joked he doesn’t have to go sit at the restaurant for this awards show.” (In-N-Out was being served at the event.)

The source shares Giamatti was sitting at a table with his girlfriend, Clara Wong. (Giamatti earned a Best Actor nomination for his role in The Holdovers, but lost to Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy.)

Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Mom’s Night Out’

The Irish Wish star and her husband, Bader Shammas, were side by side the entire night and holding hands, an eyewitness tells Us. The pair, who welcomed son Luai in July 2023, were smiling at the bar.

“They looked in love and she looked really happy,” the source says of Lohan and Shammas. “Lindsay told an industry insider who approached her that she was happy to have a Moms night out.”

The Kardashian-Jenners of It All

The party wouldn’t be complete without an appearance from a Kardashian-Jenner family member — or in this case, several.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian arrived “on the earlier side,” snapping pics with Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton as they walked in. (Paris was also seen greeting Lohan.)

“Kim was having a fun night out having cocktails at the bar with Kylie,” the eyewitness tells Us. “She looked excited to be mingling with her sisters and was in a great mood.”

Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, were seen “talking and laughing” with pal Jennifer Lawrence, who was “also excited to see Chrissy Teigen as Chrissy approached the group to say hello.”

LeBron James, who “was very friendly and was mingling around,” said hello to Kim, Kris and Corey Gamble. “They all were chatting for several moments and Kim was laughing at LeBron,” the source says.

With reporting by Amanda Williams