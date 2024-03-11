Margot Robbie owned the corset trend at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Robbie, 33, graced the post-ceremony soirée in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, wearing vintage Mugler. First seen in the 1996 collection, the gold waist-cinching design features a jewel-covered bodice and hem with metallic boning at the waist. She teamed the piece with a bronze cape and strappy sandal heels.

The Barbie actress kept her glam simple, opting for only mascara, filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks and peachy lips. Her blonde mane was parted down the middle and styled in messy but chic waves.

On the red carpet, Robbie posed with husband Tom Ackery, who looked timeless in a tuxedo.

Ahead of the party, Robbie stunned at the Oscars in a black chainmail gown by Versace. The look was drastically different from the back-to-back pink looks she donned while promoting the movie earlier this year.

While Robbie was not nominated for Best Actress for her lead role as Barbie, the movie was still up for a number of awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. The film did not end up taking home a trophy in any category.

Robbie previously shared her thoughts on being snubbed by the Academy in January.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” she said during a SAG-AFTRA screening of the movie per Deadline. “Obviously, I think Greta [Gerwig] should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Robbie’s costars, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, were both respectively nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Actress. Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer while Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home the Oscar for Best Supporting actress for her part in The Holdovers.