Margot Robbie was a beauty queen at the 2024 Oscars — and she ditched the Barbie aesthetic and color palette that defined her red carpet appearances over the past many months.

Robbie, 33, made the 96th Academy Awards shimmer in a black sequin Versace gown at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10. The strapless silhouette featured a structured bodice, fitted skirt and cowl waistline. She accessorized with a chunky gold and diamond bracelet from Fred Leighton.

Robbie’s low-key glam included soft eyeshadow, long lashes and nude lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in messy — but chic — waves.

During the awards show, Robbie was seen struggling to sit in her dress, due to the restricting construction.

On the red carpet, she posed with husband Tom Ackery, who wore a classy tuxedo. Ackery, 33, helped produce Robbie’s latest movie, Barbie, alongside the actress.

Although Robbie was controversially not nominated for Best Actress for Barbie, the movie is still up for a number of Oscars including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. Hit songs from the movie including “I’m Just Ken” (written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and performed by Ryan Gosling) and “What Was I Made For?” (by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) are both nominated for Best Original Song.

In January, Robbie opened up about being snubbed in her category, sharing she’s not upset about it.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” she said during a SAG-AFTRA screening of Barbie, per Deadline. “Obviously, I think Greta [Gerwig] should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Costars Gosling, 43, and America Ferrera were both nominated for respective Best Actor and Actress in a Supporting Role. Da’Vine Joy Randolph ended up taking home the trophy for her part in The Holdovers.