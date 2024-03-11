Your account
The Best Fashion From the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party: What the Stars Wore

By and
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Red Carpet 794 Kerry Washington Sandra Oh Quinta Brunson
41
Kerry Washington, Sandra Oh, Quinta Brunson. Getty Images (3)

The fashion is only getting better as the night goes on.

Following the 2024 Oscars, Hollywood’s favorites graced the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet on Sunday, March 10, at the the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. From silky gowns and sheer ensembles, to classy suits and ethereal getups, A-listers brought their fashion A-game to the soirée. Accessories including diamond jewelry, designer clutches and gloves were also a must-see at the party.

Besides outfits, celebs delivered drama with their hair and makeup at the event. We’re talking slicked-back hairdos, glossy coiffures and more.

During the party, which was hosted by Barry Keoghan, Charles Melton and Hunter Schafer, stars celebrated Oscar winners while listening to good music, sipping cocktails and indulging on In-N-Out burgers.

Keep scrolling to see the most fabulous looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party:

Chrissy Teigen Bio

Chrissy Teigen
1340126098elizabeth banks 206

Elizabeth Banks

Glen Powell
John Legend Works at CVS for the Day to Promote His New Skincare Line tan suit

John Legend
Kerry Washington Bio Page

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson
1375370106rashida jones 206

Rashida Jones
1286304151sandra 206

Sandra Oh
Sofia Vergara Bio Page

Sofia Vergara

