Barry Keoghan is wearing his heart on his wrist.

Keoghan, 31, was seen rocking a friendship bracelet that spelled out rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s name at the W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s Academy Awards Dinner in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 7. The bracelet featured pink heart-shaped beads at both ends of her first name.

Keoghan further accessorized with gold necklaces and a red leather band watch that was finished with a ring of diamonds surrounding the face. The rest of his outfit included a leather Louis Vuitton jacket, a white undershirt and dark pants.

During the party, he posed with A-listers Lana Del Rey, Zendaya, Jayden Smith and more.

Related: Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Relationship Timeline Barry Keoghan seems to be living his best life with Sabrina Carpenter. The Saltburn actor and “Nonsense” singer sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when the Daily Mail published photos of the duo on an outing in Los Angeles. During her Disney Channel days, Carpenter was in a relationship with Bradley Steven Perry, which came […]

Keoghan’s romantic style statement comes after he visited Carpenter, 24, in Singapore earlier this week as she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. (Fans are known to trade friendship bracelets at Swift’s show. Swift, 34, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce have also been seen wearing friendship bracelets to support one another.)

In a social media clip, the duo were seen hugging backstage before walking away.

The pair were first linked in December 2023 when The Daily Mail shared photos of them enjoying a Los Angeles outing. In the following months, Keoghan and Carpenter were seen spending more time together in LA.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

Earlier this month, a source opened up to Us Weekly about their relationship, sharing that the two have been exclusively dating since at least January.

Related: Sabrina Carpenter’s Dating History: Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes and More Sabrina Carpenter has remained coy about her dating history — but that doesn’t mean she’s avoided romantic drama. The Girl Meets World alum’s love life first made headlines in August 2020 when she was spotted out to lunch in Los Angeles with Joshua Bassett. The pair’s rumored romance raised eyebrows as many fans thought Bassett […]

“They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong,” the insider said. “They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime. They aren’t putting too much pressure on things, and Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now.”

The source added that Carpenter finds it “really cute” that the Saltburn actor is supporting her at international shows.