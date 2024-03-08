Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Barry Keoghan Wears Heart-Shaped Bracelet Spelling Out Rumored GF Sabrina Carpenter’s Name

By
Barry Keoghan Wears ‘Sabrina’ Bracelet Featuring Heart-Shaped Beads for Rumored GF Sabrina Carpenter
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter. Getty Images (2)

Barry Keoghan is wearing his heart on his wrist.

Keoghan, 31, was seen rocking a friendship bracelet that spelled out rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s name at the W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s Academy Awards Dinner in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 7. The bracelet featured pink heart-shaped beads at both ends of her first name.

Keoghan further accessorized with gold necklaces and a red leather band watch that was finished with a ring of diamonds surrounding the face. The rest of his outfit included a leather Louis Vuitton jacket, a white undershirt and dark pants.

During the party, he posed with A-listers Lana Del Rey, Zendaya, Jayden Smith and more.

Saltburns Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenters Relationship Timeline LA Date Nights and More

Related: Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Relationship Timeline

Keoghan’s romantic style statement comes after he visited Carpenter, 24, in Singapore earlier this week as she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. (Fans are known to trade friendship bracelets at Swift’s show. Swift, 34, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce have also been seen wearing friendship bracelets to support one another.)

Barry Keoghan Wears ‘Sabrina’ Bracelet Featuring Heart-Shaped Beads for Rumored GF Sabrina Carpenter
Barry Keoghan’s bracelet. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

In a social media clip, the duo were seen hugging backstage before walking away.

The pair were first linked in December 2023 when The Daily Mail shared photos of them enjoying a Los Angeles outing. In the following months, Keoghan and Carpenter were seen spending more time together in LA.

eyelashes

Deal of the Day

Get 40% Off This Lash Serum to Visibly Lengthen In Just 3 Weeks View Deal

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

Earlier this month, a source opened up to Us Weekly about their relationship, sharing that the two have been exclusively dating since at least January.

Sabrina-Carpenter-s-Dating-History--Joshua-Bassett--Dylan-O-Brien-and-More -2222

Related: Sabrina Carpenter’s Dating History: Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes and More

“They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong,” the insider said. “They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime. They aren’t putting too much pressure on things, and Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now.”

The source added that Carpenter finds it “really cute” that the Saltburn actor is supporting her at international shows.

In this article

Barry Keoghan Bio Page 630

Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!