Barry Keoghan was all smiles as he watched Sabrina Carpenter open for the Eras Tour.

While Carpenter, 24, performed her hit “Nonsense,” Keoghan, 31, covered his mouth as he held a badge over his lips, per fan footage posted to X on Sunday, March 3. At the end of the song, Keoghan beamed as he raised both his hands to cheer on Carpenter.

Carpenter has been known to modify the track’s outro during each show. During the Saturday, March 2, show, she sang, “He said that he wishes he was on me / Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi / Singapore I hope you like my songy.”

The Irish actor and Carpenter have been linked since December 2023 after they were spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. While the twosome have been seen in public multiple times since, they have yet to address their romance.

Related: Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Rumored Relationship Timeline Barry Keoghan seems to be living his best life with Sabrina Carpenter. The Saltburn actor and “Nonsense” singer sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when the Daily Mail published photos of the duo on an outing in Los Angeles. During her Disney Channel days, Carpenter was in a relationship with Bradley Steven Perry, which came […]

Last month, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Keoghan subtly supported Carpenter after she sang a duet of “White Horse” and “Coney Island” with Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour. (Swift, 34, invited Carpenter to the stage for the acoustic set after rain delays and lighting strikes led to the opening act being canceled last minute.)

“9-year-old Sabrina singing ‘White Horse’ would never see this s—t coming! I love you so so so dearly Taylor. Always have, always will,” Carpenter wrote via Instagram. “Thank you Sydney for making me feel so welcome!! See you tonight 💌.”

Keoghan took to the comments section to write: “👸🏼.”

When Keoghan was asked about the January rumors that he was bringing a date to the Golden Globes, he played coy about his relationship status. (Keoghan was nominated for his role in Saltburn at the awards show, but lost to Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy.)

Related: Sabrina Carpenter’s Dating History: Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes and More Sabrina Carpenter has remained coy about her dating history — but that doesn’t mean she’s avoided romantic drama. The Girl Meets World alum’s love life first made headlines in August 2020 when she was spotted out to lunch in Los Angeles with Joshua Bassett. The pair’s rumored romance raised eyebrows as many fans thought Bassett […]

“Look, I read all of that, and it obviously gets sent to me as well. But you gotta take it with a pinch,” Keoghan told Vanity Fair in February. “It’s just the response to the movie that’s kicking a lot of stuff about.”

He continued, “I tend to stay away from the internet because I want to kind of get back to some meditative stuff. By that I mean boxing or playing the PlayStation or going out on a walk, or stuff that involves me being present. You lose sight of that when you’re on the press tour. It’s about putting the phone down or whatever and taking time to yourself. Be nice to yourself.”