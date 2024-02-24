Barry Keoghan is making sure to support Sabrina Carpenter during her Eras Tour journey, further fueling romance rumors.

“9-year-old Sabrina singing ‘White Horse’ would never see this s—t coming! I love you so so so dearly Taylor [Swift]. Always have, always will,” Carpenter, 24, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 24. “Thank you Sydney for making me feel so welcome!! See you tonight 💌.”

Carpenter is Swift’s opening act on her Eras Tour but had to cancel her Friday set at the last minute due to a rain delay and lightning strikes. Instead, Swift, 34, invited Carpenter to join her for her acoustic section and they performed a duet of “White Horse” and “Coney Island.”

After Carpenter ran offstage, she posted her Instagram note with footage from the performance. Keoghan, for his part, replied in the comments.

“👸🏼,” the Saltburn star, 31, wrote via Instagram comment.

Keoghan and Carpenter have been linked since December 2023 when they were first spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. They have since been spotted on multiple outings, including W magazine’s Grammys afterparty.

The twosome, however, have not publicly addressed their relationship status. In Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue, Keoghan was specifically asked about the January rumors that he was likely to bring a date to the Golden Globes. (He was nominated for his role in Saltburn, but ultimately lost the best leading actor trophy to Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy.)

“Look, I read all of that, and it obviously gets sent to me as well. But you gotta take it with a pinch,” Keoghan quipped in the profile, published on Wednesday, February 21. “It’s just the response to the movie that’s kicking a lot of stuff about.”

He continued, “I tend to stay away from the internet because I want to kind of get back to some meditative stuff. By that I mean boxing or playing the PlayStation or going out on a walk, or stuff that involves me being present. You lose sight of that when you’re on the press tour. It’s about putting the phone down or whatever and taking time to yourself. Be nice to yourself.”

Keoghan last dated Alyson Sandro, with whom he welcomed son Brando in 2022.

Carpenter, for her part, has previously been linked to the likes of Bradley Steven Perry, Joshua Bassett and Shawn Mendes.

“I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world and the most painful thing in the world at the same time. But the beauty outweighs the pain,” she told Interview Magazine in May 2021 about the concept of love. “I would hope that whoever I marry is a fan. And I hope that I’m the biggest fan of the person that I marry.”