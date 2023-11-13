Sabrina Carpenter shared her concert makeup routine — and it’s totally achievable.

Carpenter, 24, posted a “Get Ready With Me” video via TikTok on Sunday, November 12, before opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Carpenter started the video with her face already prepped with foundation and her brows perfectly filled-in. She then used a fluffy brush to apply Makeup by Mario blush across her nose and cheeks.

Off camera, Carpenter created a shimmery eyeshadow look and winged eyeliner. Next, she held up the NYX Cosmetics’ Slim Lip Pencil in a burnt orange shade and lined her pout. Afterward, the “Skin” singer used a mixture of the brand’s Fat Oil Lip Drips in the shades Follow Back and Scrollin. Finally, she applied mascara and sealed her glam in with setting spray.

For the show, her blonde locks were parted down the middle and worn blown out with her curtain bangs framing her face.

“Get ready with me for eras night 3 in Buenos Aires🤍🇦🇷,” she captioned the post.

She paired the look with a hot pink corset finished with pastel 3D roses from Christina Savulescu, a pleated miniskirt and belt, knee-high white socks and custom bedazzled silver platform heels from Naked Wolfe.

This isn’t the first fabulous fit Carpenter has rocked while performing.

Related: Sabrina Carpenter’s Dating History: Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes and More Sabrina Carpenter has remained coy about her dating history — but that doesn’t mean she’s avoided romantic drama. The Girl Meets World alum’s love life first made headlines in August 2020 when she was spotted out to lunch in Los Angeles with Joshua Bassett. The pair’s rumored romance raised eyebrows as many fans thought Bassett […]

For another Argentina show on Thursday, November 9, she wore a white plunging corset with rhinestone hearts over her bust. She paired it with a matching miniskirt and the same bejeweled heels.

In August, while opening for the Eras Tour in Mexico City, she looked sexy on stage in a black bedazzled corset finished with lace embellishments and a heart shaped cutout on her chest. She layered a sheer wrap skirt over it and topped the ensemble off with leather knee-high boots complete with a rhinestone embellished platform heel.

Carpenter’s red carpet looks are just as glamorous.

In September, she commanded attention at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in a custom Vera Wang gown. The dress featured long straps, which exposed a sparkly corset underneath. The garment perfectly wrapped around her waist before cascading into a maxi skirt with thigh-high slits. The garment was finished with a dainty train.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: MTV VMAs 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards have commenced — and the best names in music gave Us a fashion show on the red carpet. The annual ceremony took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 12, marking a triumphant return to the venue. The event — which aired live on […]

For glam, Carpenter rocked her tresses in an updo with curls gracefully falling out. Her makeup featured a dewy base, soft contour, rosy cheeks, lined lips, glittery eyeshadow and long lashes.

That night, Carpenter performed her songs “Feather” and “Nonsense.”