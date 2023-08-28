Sabrina Carpenter never holds back in her “Nonsense” outros and the singer opened up about the inspiration behind her freestyle quips.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve made a lot of provocative jokes and … I talk a big talk,” Carpenter, 24, said in an interview with Billboard published on Monday, August 28. “The outros are partially inspired by real-life and partially like it’s just the more outrageous, sometimes the more fun it is.”

The album version of “Nonsense” ends after Carpenter sings, “Woke up this morning thought I’d write a pop hit / How quickly can you take your clothes off, pop quiz,” before dissolving into giggles about how the outro wasn’t going to make the cut for the record.

For her live performances, however, Carpenter extends the song to include improvised lyrics usually inspired by the city she is performing in.

Related: Sabrina Carpenter’s Dating History: Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes and More Sabrina Carpenter has remained coy about her dating history — but that doesn’t mean she’s avoided romantic drama. The Girl Meets World alum’s love life first made headlines in August 2020 when she was spotted out to lunch in Los Angeles with Joshua Bassett. The pair’s rumored romance raised eyebrows as many fans thought Bassett […]

Last year, Carpenter went viral on TikTok for several raunchy lyrics she made up during several performances on her Emails I Can’t Send world tour. The first occurred during her Los Angeles show in October 2022, when she poked fun at her alleged love triangle with Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

“I’ve got a great personality but no tits,” she sang in the track’s outro. “This song is not about Joshua Bassett /Los Angeles your energy is big d–k.”

In May, Carpenter went viral again for her NSFW request for her birthday following rumors she was romantically linked to Shawn Mendes. Instead of singing, Carpenter told her fans to lip-read her next line and mouthed that she wanted “d—k please.” The following day, Carpenter tweeted she “wasn’t” joking about her request.

After wrapping up her solo tour, Carpenter has joined Taylor Swift for the Latin American portion of her Eras Tour which kicked off in Mexico City on Thursday, August 24.

“[Taylor] is one of my main inspirations, ever since I was a little girl,” Carpenter gushed to Billboard on Monday. “And now to just be able to watch that whole show every night is going to be so special and I feel so lucky that we get to go to all those places we get to go with her.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Lindsay! Selena! Disney Stars Through the Years From Lindsay Lohan to Ryan Gosling, see which celebs got their start working for the Mouse

As Carpenter takes the stage as the opening act of the Eras Tour, she continues to produce her iconic outros. During her first show in Mexico, Carpenter gave fans a taste of her sass and adoration for Swift, 33. “I only date him if he pays mi rente / If you are a Swiftie, you’re mi gente / Let me hear you make some noise, DF,” she sang while shouting out the city’s nickname.

“Eras Tour lol WOW. Mexico City nights 123 you have been the most welcoming incredible crowds I can’t believe how lucky I am to play for u,” Carpenter wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 27, after playing her third show. “@taylorswift :’) love u to the moon and to saturn I will never forget this weekend ♡ ♡ See you tonight NIGHT 4.”