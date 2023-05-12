She knows what she wants. Sabrina Carpenter has no regrets after sharing her explicit birthday wish at a New York City concert.

The former Disney Channel star raised eyebrows while performing her song “Nonsense” on Wednesday, May 11, ahead of her 24th birthday. After fans noted on social media that Carpenter added a line about wanting “d—k please” on her special day, the songwriter clarified the comment.

“Wasn’t a joke,” Carpenter tweeted on Thursday, May 12, about her surprise freestyle line.

The Girl Meets World alum’s insight into her personal life comes after she was recently linked to Shawn Mendes. The pair were photographed in February sharing a laugh while on a stroll in Los Angeles.

Carpenter and Mendes, 24, were also seen leaving a party for Miley Cyrus‘ newest album together. The “Stitches” performer, however, later slammed speculation of a romance between him and Carpenter.

“We are not dating,” he told the Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard in March, while promoting a partnership with Tommy Hilfiger. “But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. Thank you.”

One month later, Mendes later publicly reconnected with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello at Coachella. In footage shared by an attendee, the couple were seen packing on the PDA at the music festival in April.

“Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders and they looked like a couple,” an eyewitness revealed to Us Weekly at the time before noting how Mendes “had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage.”

The duo initially started dating in 2019 after years of friendship. After two years together, Mendes and Cabello, 26, pulled the plug on their romance in November 2021.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Mendes reunited with the former Fifth Harmony member multiple times after their split. Following their Coachella outing, a second source told Us that the twosome weren’t rushing to get back together.

“Shawn and Camila are not back together,” the insider shared. “They had an amazing relationship and will always have a mutual respect for each other. Their bond was very special and they’ve stayed in contact even after their split. They realized that even though they’re not suited for each other in a romantic sense, they have a strong chemistry and will always remain close friends.”

The source referred to Mendes and Cabello’s public hookup as “no big deal,” adding, “They were simply having fun and just feeling good in the moment at Coachella.”

Carpenter, meanwhile, has remained tight-lipped about her dating life over the years. Before being linked to Mendes, the actress sparked romance rumors with Bradley Steven Perry, Griffin Gluck, Joshua Bassett and Dylan O’Brien.