Entertainment

Complete List of 2024 Oscars Nominees and Winners

Live
By
Complete List of Oscars 2024 Nominees and Winners
Oscars statuettes Richard Harbaugh - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The 2024 awards season is coming to a close with the 96th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10.

Nominations were announced in January, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer earning the most nods. Among its 13 nominations are Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.

Oppenheimer and its box office competitor, Barbie, are up for six of the same trophies, including Best Picture. Controversy arose, however, when lead actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were shut out of their respective categories.

“Of course I wanted it for Margot,” Gerwig, 40, said in her TIME 2024 Women of the Year profile, addressing the snubs for the first time. “But I’m just happy we all get to be there together.”

Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were nominated for their supporting performances, and they each issued passionate statements in defense of their Barbie family. “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” Gosling, 43, said in January. “To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Robbie, who also served as a producer on the 2023 film, held her head high. “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” she said during a SAG-AFTRA screening of Barbie in January.

Scroll down for a complete list of the 2024 Oscar nominations — and look for the bold names during the show to see who won:

Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Complete List of Oscars 2024 Nominees and Winners
Cillian Murphy Universal Studios

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Benning – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Complete List of Oscars 2024 Nominees and Winners
Da’Vine Joy Randolph Seacia Pavao / © 2023 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Best Director
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” – Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie

Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Complete List of Oscars 2024 Nominees and Winners
Ryan Gosling Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Complete List of Oscars 2024 Nominees and Winners
Emma Stone Yorgos Lanthimos, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.

Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po

Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

International Feature Film
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

