Celebrity News

Stars Who Are Continually Snubbed by the Oscars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and More

By
12
Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images;Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When Oscars season rolls around, many stars are wishing to see their name on the nominations list — but it always doesn’t pan out.

Even before her Barbie snub, Margot Robbie was overlooked for her previous projects. Robbie had her breakout role in Martin Scorsese‘s The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, which she starred in alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Robbie did not receive an Oscar nomination for her critically acclaimed performance, despite the film receiving five nods for Best Picture, Best Director (Scorsese), Best Lead Actor (DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Jonah Hill) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Terence Winter).

Five years later, Robbie scored her first nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in the biopic I, Tonya. Robbie ultimately lost out to Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Meanwhile for DiCaprio, his journey with the Academy has had its fair share of ups and downs. Dicaprio scored his first nomination in 1994 at age 19 for his supporting role in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. While the award went to Tommy Lee Jones for The Fugitive, that didn’t discourage DiCaprio from trying again.

As DiCaprio continued to give celebrated performances in countless films, he wouldn’t take home his first Academy Award until 2016 for his work in The Revenant.

Keep scrolling to see which stars have been constantly snubbed by the Oscars:

