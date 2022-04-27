Back to the Batcave. Robert Pattinson‘s caped crusader will return in a sequel to the March 2022 film The Batman.

Warner Bros. confirmed the follow-up film at CinemaCon in late April 2022, just a little less than two months after The Batman hit theaters.

“Thank you all for your tremendous support for The Batman,” Reeves told the crowd at CinemaCon in Las Vegas when the announcement was made. “We couldn’t have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world. I’m excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter.”

Pattinson previously said that though he took a long break from franchises after wrapping the five-film Twilight Saga in 2012, he actually hoped to return as the DC Comics superhero and show his growth.

“It was so fun doing it. I’m down to do this for as many times as people want to see it, really,” he told Fandango in February 2022 ahead off the first film’s release. “I’ve talked to Matt about the idea of doing a trilogy. I know it would be wonderful. I really, really enjoyed the process, and it’s such a fun character to play. Yeah, that’d be lovely.”

In the same interview, Zoë Kravitz, who plays Catwoman/Selina Kyle, added that she wanted to see Pattinson’s young Bruce Wayne evolve from goth hermit into the billionaire playboy. “I think because Bruce is such a recluse in this film, to see Bruce evolve into the person that knows that he has to perform and be on a yacht with [Gotham’s high society] — that’s a really fun journey to go on,” she said.

Even before the sequel was confirmed, plot speculation began. Pattinson revealed he has a personal preference when it comes to adapting comic book arcs.

“I was definitely kind of thinking Court of Owls is probably gonna be in the sequel,” Pattinson told Vanity Fair in March 2022. “It definitely seems like — well, I mean, I am literally just guessing, I just keep saying it.”

The Court of Owls is an organization formed by Gotham’s most wealthy and powerful families, and they are pulling all the strings in Gotham for their own benefit. Considering how the first film explained Gotham’s politics and the power of the wealthy people who shaped the city, it’s easy to see why Pattinson is theorizing that those themes will be explored further.

Find out everything we know so far about Pattinson’s The Batman sequel below: