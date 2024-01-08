The Saltburn cast didn’t need a bathtub to command our attention at the 81st annual Golden Globes.

To celebrate Emerald Fennell’s sophomore directorial film, stars including Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike stepped out on the red carpet on Sunday, January 7, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Inside the show, host Jo Koy couldn’t resist joking about the film’s most talked-about moments.

“You know what I loved about Saltburn? I learned that satanic families have feelings too,” Koy, 52, said with a laugh before asking where Keoghan, 31, was seated in the room. After spotting Keoghan, he asked, “Where’s your penis seated? Down front? That was the real star of the movie.”

He then joked that Keoghan’s NSFW prosthetic was used on “Bradley Cooper’s face” in Maestro. (Cooper, 49, received backlash for wearing a fake nose to play Jewish conductor Leonard Bernstein in his directorial picture.)

Saltburn follows Oliver Quick (Keoghan) upon his entrance at the University of Oxford in the early 2000s. He quickly becomes obsessed with wealthy classmate Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites Oliver to spend the summer at his family’s sprawling country estate called Saltburn. Saltburn, produced by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap production company, also stars Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe and Carey Mulligan.

The film, full of shocking moments including Oliver’s full-frontal dance break and a graveside sex scene, earned two Golden Globe nominations. Keoghan and Pike, 44, were nominated for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama and Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture, respectively.

Scroll below to see the Saltburn cast’s outfits befitting their ostentatious characters: