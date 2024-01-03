Saltburn left Us stunned in many ways, starting with Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan’s bathtub scene and the accompanying merchandise it inspired.

A bespoke Etsy user dropped a “Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water Candle” on their seller page earlier this month. The scented candle, currently on sale for $26.40, is described as “vegan, completely natural and nontoxic.” It is made with 100 percent natural soy wax blend and a 100 percent cotton wax. The Etsy user stressed in a product description that the candle is what they imagine Elordi, 26, to smell like.

The candle’s existence has left social media shell-shocked.

“Jacob Elordi’s bathwater is now a candle scent??????” one social media user wrote via X (formerly Twitter), alongside a clip of Jennifer Lawrence exclaiming, “What do you mean?”

Another wrote, “Jacob Elordi bath water candle save me.”

In actuality, the Lux Candle Co. scent comes in five distinct aromas: apple harvest, cinnamon vanilla, clean cotton, sea salt + orchid and white sage + lavender.

Of course, the name of the candle takes inspiration from Saltburn. The film, which is Emerald Fennell’s sophomore directorial project, follows Oliver Quick (Keoghan) upon his entrance to the University of Oxford in the early 2000s. He quickly becomes obsessed with classmate Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites him to spend the summer at his family’s massive estate called Saltburn.

In one particularly memorable scene, Oliver sneaks a peek at Felix’s NSFW solo bathtub activities. After Felix leaves the room, Oliver hops in the tub and audibly slurps up the remaining bath water before it can go down the drain.

“I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine,’” Elordi joked to Variety at the November 2023 red carpet premiere. “I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that.”

While the scene might have caught Us off-guard, Keoghan, 31, wasn’t bothered by his character’s unconventional behavior.

“Yeah, it’s disgusting. But when you get into it, it’s a different level of obsession this boy has,” Keoghan told Variety in a profile published last month. “That’s why I made the choice to rub my face along the plug hole and not slurp it straight away — because I’m trying to take it to a new level. Oliver doesn’t even know what he’s doing; he’s confused. He’s thinking, ‘I just want to be part of it. I want it to be on me. I want it to be me.’ I was discovering that with the character, as well.”

Saltburn is currently streaming on Prime Video.