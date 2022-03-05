Committing to the role. Over the years, actors have filmed nude scenes and decided to wear body prosthetics instead of completely exposing themselves on screen.

Eric Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, previously explained what goes into working on such a vulnerable part of the project.

“Those scenes are very difficult to shoot. It helps to have one voice in your ear. One voice that you can express your feelings to, and somebody that is an advocate for the actors,” the Grey’s Anatomy alum explained to Entertainment Weekly in June 2019. “It just simplifies a lot of things and makes for a safe and comfortable environment while shooting something that is fairly uncomfortable to shoot. And certainly, the stuff that we did in the pilot is no exception. It’s a pretty intense scene.”

During the pilot episode, Cal is seen meeting up with an underage Jules (Hunter Schafer) after talking on a dating app. Even though Jacobs wasn’t opposed to nudity, he explained that it was a group decision for him to wear a prosthetic penis instead.

“I’m willing to do anything that’s critical to the story and crucial to creating a very real and truthful feel to how the story is gonna go down,” he added at the time. “I just don’t see how you shoot a scene like that without showing nudity. And, you know, it kind of matches the stakes. The stakes are so high, you can’t hold anything back, really.”

During the second season of the HBO Max series, Cal exposed himself again after revealing his sexuality to his family. He ended up urinating all over his foyer — another scene that Dane wore a prosthetic for.

“It’s very freeing to do a monologue with your penis out,” he joked to Men’s Health in January 2022 about the shocking moment. “I hope everybody becomes a bit more comfortable with their appendages after this show.”

Meanwhile, Dane’s TV son Jacob Elordi also weighed in having to strip down for some very graphic Euphoria sex scenes.

“Every scene is like, ‘He sleeps with this person. He does this with this person naked,'” the Kissing Booth star said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022. “On Euphoria, it comes with the territory of the character. He’s this ultra-masculine, macho jock. Those guys, I think, tend to go around pretty shirtless, so it’s sort of OK.”

Scroll to see what other actors have worked with prosthetic body parts while filming: