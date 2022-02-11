Life imitating art! After previously sparking dating speculation, Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer seemingly confirmed their romance in an adorable way.

“Happy birthday happy birthday,” Fike, 26, captioned a photo of him and Schafer, 23, sharing a kiss while out at dinner Thursday, February 10, via Instagram Story. The pair, whose birthdays are one day apart in December, were sharing a chocolate cake to mark an occasion.

Fike and Schafer, who worked together on season 2 of Euphoria, were initially linked after they were photographed holding hands in West Hollywood last month. On screen, however, fans of the hit HBO show were questioning the relationship between their respective characters, Elliot (Fike) and Jules (Schafer).

During season 2, Elliot initially seemed to come between Rue (Zendaya) and Jules when he bonded over drugs with Rue at a house party. However, Elliot and Jules soon formed their own connection that accumulated into a makeout session.

The model later addressed the steamy moment between Jules and Elliot and what that means for her character’s relationship with Rue.

“That’s not objectively very good for Rue and Jules’s relationship considering that would be cheating. So yeah, it’s kind of a big f–king mess,” Schafer told Entertainment Weekly in January. “I think Elliot is just chilling and not really thinking about what he’s doing, and I don’t think his intentions are ill, but it’s certainly messy.”

The New Jersey native also responded to concerns about whether Jules still identifies as a lesbian. Fans questioned the narrative decision to pair off Jules and Elliot after her character expressed that she is no longer interested in men.

“I don’t think we’ve ever bothered to even try and label Jules’s sexuality because I think it is genuinely as fluid as it can be. She’s still experimenting, she’s still learning. It’s impossible to put the label on it,” Schafer added at the time. “I think she wants to be done with men based off of all these awful experiences she’s had with them. It absolutely makes sense why she would be telling herself that, or why she’s riding with that narrative. However, the heart wants what it wants, and it’s hard to control.”

The activist continued: “I think that’s a tough life lesson people have to learn sometimes. Despite having an idea what you should want, or what you would like for yourself to desire, desire can’t necessarily be controlled. And there’s a bit of a contradiction happening in her head.”

