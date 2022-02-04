Euphoria’ Renewed for Season 3: When Is Season 2 Ending?

Rue’s story will continue. Euphoria has been renewed for season 3 weeks before the season 2 finale is set to air.

HBO announced the news on Friday, February 4. “[Creator] Sam [Levinson], Zendaya and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form while maintaining its heart,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season 3.”

Season 2 of Euphoria, which consists of eight episodes, premiered on January 9. The finale is scheduled to air on February 27.

The drama series stars Zendaya as teenager Rue, who is struggling with addiction while in high school. Hunter Schafer (Jules), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Barbie Ferreira (Kat), Storm Reid (Gia), Angus Cloud (Fezco) and Eric Dane (Cal) round out the cast.

Zendaya, 25, has earned rave reviews for her performance on the show, winning an Emmy in September 2020. The Disney Channel alum made history at the time by becoming the youngest person to ever take home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award.

Since Euphoria’s popularity skyrocketed, a famous fan has expressed his interest in guest-starring on the show: Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland.

“Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet,” the England native, 25, told IMDb in December 2021. “I must have come to visit [the set of] Euphoria at least 30 times this season.”

Zendaya teased at the time that the couple should have tried to sneak in an “Easter egg” cameo during season 2. Holland then chimed in: “I want to be in Euphoria.”

The Greatest Showman actress subsequently told her Spider-Man: No Way Home costar that she needed to make some calls about the prospect. “OK! Let me talk to some people,” she said. “HBO, let’s get them on the phone.”

After shooting down dating rumors for years, Holland and Zendaya were spotted packing on the PDA in July 2021.

“Zendaya and Tom are in the best place they could be right now,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2021. “Going public with their relationship has made them even more strong and confident in their relationship.”

The insider added at the time that the pair were “still in the new love phase and [wanted] to spend every moment together,” noting that they seemed “to be in it for the long haul together.”

Euphoria airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.