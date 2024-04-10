The California desert is calling and Us Weekly’s entertainment director, Travis Cronin, is answering — and sharing his go-to travel products for Coachella.

The 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival kicks off on Friday, April 12, and lasts through Sunday, April 14. Weekend two resumes at the Indio Polo Grounds in Indio, California, on Friday, April 19, and ends on Sunday, April 21.

Us previously confirmed that Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are planning to attend the concert event.

“They both want to see Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. Both Del Rey, 38, and Antonoff, 40, are collaborators and close pals of Swift, 34.

Gwen Stefani, meanwhile, teased that she wants to transport No Doubt fans back in time when she reunites with the band for back-to-back weekend performances.

“The looks for Coachella were not just about me,” Stefani, 54, exclusively told Us on Tuesday, April 9. “The band and I wanted to do something cohesive and nostalgic that felt like something we’ve always done but [also] felt new.”

She hinted at her thoughts for her wardrobe, saying, “I feel like wearing plaid has always been there and is signature for the band. I sent some references to the band, and we thought this would be a cool way to have something similar but with our individual styles at the same time.”

While the Us team won’t be rubbing elbows with Swift and her party crew or taking the stage alongside Stefani, our entertainment director has the inside track on what everyone should be carrying to and from the venue.

So what is Us packing for the star-studded festival? Scroll down for more details:

Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder

With temperatures usually in the high 80s or 90s, Coachella goers need to pack sunscreen. To stay protected and stylish, Us recommends Supergoop’s products. The (Re)setting mineral powder has a brush applicator to retouch your sunscreen without messing up your makeup.

Lemonhead LA Space Paste

Glitter is a must for almost any festival look, so why not try Lemonhead LA’s space paste? The product line is used exclusively by Euphoria’s makeup artist on the show’s stars, including Zendaya.

The space past itself is biodegradable and eco friendly and comes premixed to minimize the mess while getting ready to dance in the desert. Plus, there are 12 different colors to match your wardrobe.

CoverFX Custom Enhancer Drops

If you’re wanting a more sophisticated glitter option, check out CoverFX’s enhancer drops that promise both shimmer and shine. You can add the drops directly on your skin or add it to your foundation for an effortless concert beauty look.

Cadence’s Beauty Edit

Mandy Moore and Mindy Kaling are big fans of Cadence’s leakproof, magnetic container system that can pack and store festival goers’ sunscreen, cosmetics, jewelry and more. Pick your color combination and start stacking up your go-to items, all of which will fit snug in your Coachella bag.

Watch the exclusive video above for more details about what’s in Us Weekly’s Coachella bag. For an insider’s guide to the best Coachella parties, events and carnivals, check out Us’ latest “VIP Scene” episode.