Gwen Stefani is planning to take fans back in time with her Coachella 2024 look.

Stefani, 54, will be reuniting with No Doubt — which includes herself, bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont and drummer Adrian Young — at Coachella, which is set to take place across two weekends from Friday, April 12, to Sunday, April 21. (The band last reunited in 2012 for the release of their sixth album, Push and Shove, and played a handful of shows in 2015 before going their separate ways the following year to focus on solo projects.)

“The looks for Coachella were not just about me,” Stefani exclusively told Us Weekly. “The band and I wanted to do something cohesive and nostalgic that felt like something we’ve always done but [also] felt new.”

She continued, “I feel like wearing plaid has always been there and is signature for the band. I sent some references to the band, and we thought this would be a cool way to have something similar but with our individual styles at the same time.”

During the ‘90s and ‘00s, the ska punk group wore pieces that mixed patterns and prints while also blending both the grunge and preppy aesthetics. No Doubt always experimented with textures, unconventional silhouettes and bold colors.

Related: A Guide to 2024’s Music Festivals: Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and More The new year is still young, but the calendar is already full of music festivals showcasing artists of all genres — and drawing in the biggest celebs. Festival season is usually characterized by surprise collaborations, major fashion moments and controversy, and 2024 will likely be no different. From Boston to L.A., dozens of different events […]

Stefani, specifically, was known for rocking over-the-top glam including thin brows, heavy eyeliner and metallic shadow. The singer told Us she plans to bring elements of those glam days back at Coachella.



“Part of me wants to do a blue eyeliner, which I’ve never really done on stage for a No Doubt show, but the other part of me thinks I may not want to do that with a red lip,” Stefani said, referencing her signature crimson pout. “I have my red lipstick formula, Original Recipe, that I always wear on stage. I do my own makeup for every show.”

Stefani launched her own cosmetics line, GXVE Beauty in March 2022, offering bronzers, blush, lipsticks, brown products, mascaras and eyeliners.

Having done her own glam for years coupled with the experience she’s garnered from becoming a beauty entrepreneur, Stefani told Us, “I know how makeup has to perform on and off stages and I am super involved in the creation of all GXVE Beauty products.”

Related: Coachella 2023: Shawn Mendes, Ariana Madix and More Stars Attend the Music Festi... Looking cool for the hottest event. The stars hit the desert for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and they showed off their style while doing it. Shawn Mendes wore khaki-colored pants with a white T-shirt featuring a colorful graphic design on the chest. The 24-year-old wore a matching bandana around his neck […]

Stefani is also planning to unveil a new item from the brand at the festival.

“I’m excited to officially debut my new GXVE Dewyplump Collagen Cheek Tint. Dewyplum is amazing because it gives you a glowy look, hydrates the skin and also allows for buildable color before it sets into the skin,” Stefani told Us.

She added, “I’m running around on stage during my set and have to trust the formulas I use will hold up.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams