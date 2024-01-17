Gwen Stefani is taking Coachella back to the ‘90s with an apparent No Doubt reunion.

The official 2024 Coachella lineup was announced on Tuesday, January 16, with Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat named as headliners. At the bottom of the music festival’s poster, “and … No Doubt,” was written alongside other acts expected to perform.

“We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!” read a caption on the band’s official Instagram with a photo of the Coachella poster. Stefani, 54, also promoted the music festival via her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

No Doubt was founded in 1986 and rose to popularity throughout the 1990s. Stefani became the group’s breakout star, and several band members came and went before the current lineup of Tony Kanal, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont was formed.

Hours before the official Coachella announcement dropped, Stefani teamed up with Kanal, 53, Young, 54, and Dumont, 56, for a social media video.

“That one is the original artwork to the Beacon Street Collection that No Doubt did. I actually did this actual collage myself!” Stefani said in the Instagram video on Tuesday. “It’s so nostalgic. I remember cutting out each one of those photos. This is actually bringing back so many memories.”

The band then got on a video chat to tease an upcoming reunion.

“I’ll do a show! Do you want to do a show?” Stefani asked the other members. The video ended with a big question mark, and fans flooded the comments section with hopes for a tour.

The last time No Doubt hit the road was for their Seven Night Stand tour in 2012. The band went on an official hiatus the following year.

When answering questions about the future of the band in 2016, Stefani was unsure whether No Doubt would ever make music together again.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with No Doubt. When Tony and I are connected creatively, it’s magic. But I think we’ve grown apart as far as what kind of music we want to make,” she explained to Rolling Stone at the time. “I was really drained and burned out when we recorded [2012’s Push and Shove]. And I had a lot of guilt: ‘I have to do it.’ That’s not the right setting to make music. There’s some really great writing on that record. But the production felt really conflicted. It was sad how we all waited that long to put something out and it didn’t get heard.”

While continuing to make her own records — Stefani has released four solo albums since 2004 — The Voice alum seemingly changed her tune about a possible No Doubt reunion.

“Anything can happen,” she told WSJ. Magazine in December 2022. “I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt.”