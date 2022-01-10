Give Us glam! From glitter tears to rhinestone eyes, Euphoria made it clear from the onset that the show was going to serve up some serious makeup inspiration. And while the over-the-top, artistic looks from the first season will forever and always be top of mind, the second season is already shaping up to be equally as amazing — albeit, a bit different.

Unlike the inaugural eight episodes, which were all about color, glitter and expression, Emmy Award-winning makeup artist Donni Davy decided to take a more toned down approach for the most recent season of the HBO Max series.

That said, she still sprinkled in a fair share of glamorous looks that are bound to spur a new wave of 2022 beauty trends. The big takeaway? It’s all about the skin, minimal foundation and amping up the “dewy” glow.

“My department learned how to make the skin look really, really polished and fresh [without a full face of foundation] by using illuminating liquid skin products, like a drop of foundation and concealer to spot-treat,” Davy exclusively told Us Weekly.

While it was more or less strictly skin for Rue, who is played by Zendaya, a handful of the other character’s rock graphic eye makeup, icy shadow and lip colors inspired by the early aughts — all of which have become synonymous with the show.

In the first episode for example, Jules, who is played by Hunter Schafer, debuts an insanely cool on-fire eyeliner. Oh and in case you were wondering: the look is easier than you think to recreate. Davy’s beauty brand, Donni x Facelace, included the design (among many others!) in its line of face decals.

Of course, the second season brought back the rhinestone eye makeup that has been insanely popular since the show’s premiere. That said, it was a bit more “subtle.” “When I did use rhinestones, I used really little ones that have this really little twinkly fun glow,” Davy told Stylish.

Naturally, Maddy, who is played by Alexa Demie, embodied the trend as she’s all about an “elevated, made-up look.” In the premiere, she went full Y2K, wearing a mauve lip, silver shadow with baby rhinestones and a hairstyle straight out of the 2000s.

From Kat’s [Barbie Ferreira] icy blue eyeshadow to Cassie’s [Sydney Sweeney] dolphin skin, check out the best beauty looks from Euphoria season 2, ahead!