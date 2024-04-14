The most unexpected celebrity encounters can happen at Coachella — just ask The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

“Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice 💖,” Giudice’s husband, Louis “Louie” Ruelas, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 14, adding hashtags of “Girl Power,” “Queens,” “Blessed” and “Do It Live.”

In Ruelas’ snap, Giudice, 51, got to take a photo with Swift, 34, one night earlier as they smiled in their festival bests while watching Ice Spice perform on the Indio, California, stage. The Bravo star, for her part, rocked a pink tank top with a matching rhinestone cowboy hat, a pair of knit shorts and silver jewelry. Swift, meanwhile, sported all black and a “New Heights” baseball cap worn backward. (“New Heights” is the name of Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s sports-focused podcast, which he cohosts with brother Jason Kelce.)

Ruelas’ social media upload has completely shaken up the respective Bravo and Swiftie fandoms.

Related: Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey and More Stars Are Festival-Chic at Coachella The Coachella Music and Arts Festival is once again proving to be just as stylish as any fashion show. “Plan your outfits in advance because it’s a whole thing with all the right accessories and vibes,” Paris Hilton exclusively advised Us Weekly on Friday, April 12, at the Absolut House party. “[And] make sure to […]

“Ok — I [am] finally jealous of something!!” Giudice’s RHONJ costar Jennifer Aydin wrote via Instagram comment.

Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola, for her part, proclaimed that she “loves this.”

Both Giudice and Swift attended the music festival with their respective partners. The Grammy winner and Travis, 34, for their parts, looked every bit in love on Saturday, April 13.

“Taylor and Travis were in the wings of the stage watching the Bleachers set,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set.”

Before catching Ice Spice’s set — featuring a remixed version of her and Swift’s “Karma” — the couple cheered on friend Jack Antonoff and his Bleachers bandmates.

Related: Coachella 2024 Isn’t All About Music: A Guide to Every Celeb-Approved Event Festival season is here, and Coachella 2024 is one of the biggest and wildest parties in the desert for music lovers and celebrities alike. While the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will have epic performances by Suki Waterhouse and No Doubt, the three-day event isn’t just about music. (Coachella takes place back-to-back weekends in […]

According to the insider, Swift and Travis danced during the “entire set” and seemed to have “the best time.”

“[It] looked like [they were] very much in love,” the source added.

What’s the Biggest Housewives Moment of All Time?

For Ruelas and Giudice’s part, the former captured much of their Coachella date night for his Instagram followers. In a Saturday Instagram Story video, he shared a selfie of the pair standing directly in front of Swift and Travis.

Swift and the NFL star, who have been dating since summer 2023, were joined in the crowd by her Eras Tour opening act Sabrina Carpenter and her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan. Carpenter, 24, and Keoghan, 31, have also been linked since last year and the Saltburn star had a front-row seat to the “Nonsense” singer’s Coachella performance on Friday, April 12.