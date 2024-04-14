Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended the first weekend of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as her famous friends took the stage.

Swift and Kelce, 34, were spotted at the festival on Saturday, April 13, where social media footage captured the pair dancing in the crowd. First up, they went to the Bleachers set and watched from backstage. They later showed up for Ice Spice’s show alongside Swift’s Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter and her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan. When Ice Spice, 24, played a remix of her and Swift’s “Karma” duet, the two couples sweetly cheered.

Swift and Kelce both wore low-key outfits to the Indio, California, festival with the NFL star opting for a flannel shirt and a Happy Gilmore baseball cap. Swift, meanwhile, sported a black leather jacket and “New Heights” hat, merch for Kelce’s podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Swift’s celebrity pals were all over the Coachella lineup, with Lana Del Rey, Carpenter and Suki Waterhouse performing on Friday, April 12, and Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers and Ice Spice getting their turn on Saturday, April 13. The acts will return to the festival next weekend, appearing on April 19 and April 20, respectively.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Earlier this month, Us Weekly broke the news that Swift and Travis — who have been dating since the summer of 2023 — planned to attend Coachella. “They both want to see Lana Del Rey and Bleachers,” a source exclusively told Us, revealing that the couple were “renting a house in the area” for one weekend of the festival.

A second insider shared that Swift and Travis are “having so much fun and enjoying things,” while a third source divulged that their relationship is “very serious,” which has them “thinking of next steps.”

The pair have been enjoying their downtime together since March, with Travis in the NFL offseason after winning his third Super Bowl in February and Swift on hiatus from the international leg of her Eras Tour until May. Last month, they traveled to the Bahamas for a romantic vacation.

Amid the rare openings in their typically packed schedules, a source told Us in March that Swift and Travis needed “a break from the buzz of their careers.”

Related: Cutest Celebrity Couples to Hit Coachella Through the Years There are only three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and celebrities coupling up at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Since the ever-growing multi-weekend event was cofounded in 1999, A-list couples such as Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford have […]

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” the insider continued, adding that they have been staying in Los Angeles. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

Things will soon pick back up for Swift as her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, is set to be released on April 19. In February, she teased the origins of the project.

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

“I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me,” she told the audience during a concert in Melbourne, Australia. “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

Travis, for his part, hinted in February that he received an early preview of the album. “I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable,” he said during a press conference at the time. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”