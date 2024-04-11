Taylor Swift might be taking the stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — at least, that’s what Swifties are saying.

Fans are convinced that Swift, 34, is going to be a surprise performer at this year’s edition of the music festival, which spans two weekends: April 12-14 and April 19-21.

While Swift herself has not spoken publicly about any possible performance rumors, the second Coachella weekend does line up with the Friday, April 19, release of her forthcoming The Tortured Poets Department album.

Some fans on social media have even speculated that while Swift is not listed on the official lineup, some of her famous friends could bring her out as a special guest during their respective Coachella sets.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month that the singer and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, have plans to attend Coachella.

“They both want to see Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers,” the insider said. (Del Rey, 38, and Antonoff, 40, are Swift’s close friends and frequent collaborators.) Sabrina Carpenter, who opened for Swift during the international leg of the Eras Tour, is also set to perform at the festival.

One fan pointed out that Del Rey, who sat beside Swift the night she announced The Tortured Poets Department, was also dressed to fit the album’s theme. The pair have never performed their duet “Snow on the Beach” live together.

The same source went on to say that Swift and Kelce, also 34, are “renting a house in the area” for one of the two weekends.

Kelce and Swift have been spending ample time together while they have some downtime from their respective careers. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is currently enjoying the NFL offseason while Swift’s Eras Tour doesn’t resume until next month. Both stars needed “a break from the buzz of their careers,” a separate source told Us in March.

Which Taylor Swift Rerecord Is Your Favorite?

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” the insider continued, noting that Kelce has been spending his time with Swift in Los Angeles. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

The couple, who went public with their relationship in September 2023, also spent some time on a romantic getaway to the Bahamas last month. Multiple outlets obtained photos from the vacation in which Swift and Kelce were packing on the PDA in the ocean.

Travis has since offered more insight into his relationship with Swift during his “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with brother Jason Kelce.

“It’s fun. I’m having a blast in life, baby. Just flying high, enjoying it all,” he told podcast guest Lil Dicky during the Wednesday, April 10, episode. “Bringing new lives to the football world, opening the football world up to new things.”

Travis went on to say that he has no idea how he pulled Swift.

“I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports,” he said. “So I don’t know how the f–k I did it.”