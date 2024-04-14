Taylor Swift blessed Us with her fabulous 2024 Coachella look.
Swift, 34, stepped out in style at the Indio, California music festival, on Saturday, April 13, to watch friends Jack Antonoff and Ice Spice’s respective sets. The singer rocked a fitted black shirt, matching denim shorts and an oversized leather jacket. She accessorized with a “New Heights” baseball cap, supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.
For glam, Swift donned her signature red lip. Her blonde hair was styled down in waves.
Swift pulled up to Coachella with Travis, 34, who looked as cool as ever in a flannel button-down, blue striped trousers and a Happy Gilmore hat based on the 1996 Adam Sandler movie of the same name.
This marks Swift’s first time attending the festival since 2016, when she debuted her bleach platinum locks, a look that famously became known as her “Bleachella” era.
While showing off her new do, Swift sported a black jacket featuring a lighting bolt patch on the back. She paired the look with cool shades and her signature red lip. Elsewhere during the festival, Swift — who was dating Calvin Harris at the time — kept it casual in a gray oversized T-shirt and black miniskirt. She elevated her look with a gold star necklace, shimmery sneakers featuring blue embellishments, multiple anklets and chunky rings.
Is that a New Heights hat?#TravisKelce #TaylorSwift #Swiftie #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/lwxNDqOfKZ
— Swift’s Corner (@swiftiecorners) April 14, 2024
This year, a number of Swift’s famous friends performed, including Suki Waterhouse, Sabrina Carpenter, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey and Antonoff’s band, Bleachers.
Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift and Travis were planning to attend the event, noting that the duo is “renting a house in the area” for one of the two weekends. (Coachella is held on two weekends, April 12-14 and 19-21.)
While Swift is not featured on the lineup — because her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, drops on April 19 — fans hoped she’d take the stage with one of her friends.