Entertainment

Travis Kelce Names His Top 3 Taylor Swift Songs

By
Travis Kelce. Fernando Leon/Getty

Travis Kelce loves The Tortured Poets Department just like the rest of us.

Kelce, 34, was asked to rank his top three songs by his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at his second annual Kelce Jam festival, and picked two tracks from Swift’s latest record.

“‘Blank Space,’ ‘[The] Alchemy,’ and ‘So High School,’” Kelce told The Schmo at the event hosted in Kansas City on Saturday, May 18.

Both “The Alchemy” and “So High School” are lifted from TTPD, which has now spent four weeks atop the Billboard 200, reports Billboard.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

“Blank Space,” meanwhile, is one of Swift’s signature anthems and featured on 2014’s 1989. The track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks.

At the Kelce Jam festival, Kelce showed even more love to TTPD, telling Access Hollywood it is his favorite of Swift’s eras to date.

Taylor Swift Returns to Eras Tour in Sweden
Taylor Swift. Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“I’m not gonna lie, I might be a little biased toward The Tortured Poets Department,” Kelce said. “Just a little bit. Just a little biased.”

Kelce took a break from supporting Swift, 34, on her Eras Tour for Saturday’s festival, but his girlfriend wasn’t far from his mind.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Kelce exclusively told Us Weekly at the event. “If you haven’t been to them, You got to try it.”

Swift is currently on the European leg of the Eras Tour. On Sunday, May 19, she performed the last of three consecutive nights at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

Next up are tour stops in Portugal, Spain and France before Swift touches down in the U.K. for several concerts that are estimated to add around $1.2 billion to the British economy.

Did Taylor Swift Write Any Songs About Travis Kelce on TTPD

The “Fortnight” singer will perform 15 shows in England, Wales and Scotland, kicking off with three consecutive shows at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 7 to 9. She’ll also perform eight shows at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

According to British banking firm Barclays, British fans are expected to spend approximately $1,000 (around £848) per person on tickets, travel, accommodation and merchandise to see the Grammy winner.

Swift is expected to perform in front of 1.2 million fans across the 15 shows, per data compiled by the bank.

