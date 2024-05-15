There is no stopping Taylor Swift.

The pop superstar’s Eras Tour is projected to boost the British economy by an estimated $1.2 billion (around £997 million in local currency) when she touches down in the U.K. in June, according to banking firm Barclays.

The “Fortnight” singer will perform 15 shows in England, Wales and Scotland this summer, kicking off with three consecutive shows at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 7 to 9. She’ll also perform eight shows at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

According to Barclays, British fans are expected to spend approximately $1,000 (around £848) per person on tickets, travel, accommodation and merchandise to see the Grammy winner.

Swift is expected to perform in front of 1.2 million fans across the 15 shows, per data compiled by the bank.

Translation: That’s a lot of money.

Barclays’ chief behavioral scientist Dr. Peter Brooks compared the Eras Tour frenzy to the likes of Beatlemania.

“Whoever came up with the phrase ‘money can’t buy happiness’ clearly wasn’t a Swiftie,” Brooks said in a statement.

“When it comes to cultural icons like Taylor Swift — like we saw with Elvis and Beatlemania in the ‘50s and ‘60s — supporters have such a strong connection to the artist and to the rest of the fandom that the desire to spend becomes even more powerful,” he added. “For non-fans, £848 may seem like an enormous amount to splash out on a concert — but for Eras Tour ticketholders, every pound they spend is an investment in the memories they’ll create.”

Swift — and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce — are currently mesmerizing fans across Europe, where the Eras Tour launched on Thursday, May 9, in Paris.

Next up are tour stops in Sweden, Portugal, Spain and further dates in France before the U.K. and Ireland get their chance to see the “Blank Space” singer.

Swift is already having a record-breaking year after topping the Billboard 200 with her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April. The singer posted her highest first-week sales in history with 2.61 million records sold.

“My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album. 2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS??” Swift wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the achievement. “Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.”