Sophie Turner learned throughout her divorce that it’s nice to have a friend in Taylor Swift.

“I’ve always said that my girlfriends are the loves of my life,” Turner, 28, confessed in her June 2024 British Vogue cover story, published online on Wednesday, May 15. “The support I had from the women in my life during that time was the most amazing thing to see. I felt so held and so protected.”

Swift, 34, was particularly helpful amid Turner’s split from Joe Jonas. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2023 that Jonas, 34, filed for divorce after four years of marriage. Later that month, Turner and Swift were spotted together on multiple nights out in New York City. The pop star also gave Turner free rein to stay in her Manhattan apartment.

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” Turner gushed. “I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space.”

The Game of Thrones alum added, “She really has a heart of gold.”

Turner’s friendship with Swift dates back years, and the actress has frequently proven her status as a fan of Swift’s music. In 2021, Turner shared a screenshot of herself listening to “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” a vault track from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) which was inspired by Swift’s own breakup from Jonas. (The pair dated in 2007, with Jonas famously ending their relationship in a 27-second phone call.)

As Turner attempted to regroup amid her messy divorce, a source exclusively told Us in September 2023 that Swift “was more than happy to lend Sophie one of her investment properties in NYC.”

The insider noted that while Swift wasn’t up to date on all the ins and outs of the duo’s split at the time, she was eager to help. “All she is concerned with is being there to support her friend,” the source told Us. “She’s letting Sophie stay there as long as she needs and is supporting her however she can.”

A second source told Us that the Joan star was “free to stay” at Swift’s place until her custody battle with Jonas was “finalized.”

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in 2019, welcoming daughters Willa and Delphine in 2020 and 2022, respectively. In his initial divorce filing, Jonas claimed the pair’s marriage was “irretrievably broken” and argued it was “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

Turner subsequently filed a lawsuit against Jonas, alleging that their daughters were being wrongfully detained in NYC while she was overseas. She further claimed that Jonas withheld the kids’ passports so they could travel to the U.K.

A spokesperson for Jonas addressed the “unfortunate legal disagreement” in a lengthy statement in September 2023, noting in part, “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted.”

The twosome reached a temporary custody agreement one month later, and according to British Vogue, Turner’s lawsuit was dismissed in January.

In the cover story — her first in-depth interview since splitting from Jonas — Turner opened up about her hopes for her family’s future. “My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there, Joe’s whole side of the family, their grandparents,” she told the outlet. “I don’t care about the politics, I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them.”