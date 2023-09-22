Sophie Turner’s Inner Circle: Taylor Swift, Maisie Williams and More

As Sophie Turner navigates her increasingly tumultuous divorce from Joe Jonas, she has a handful of celebrity pals to get her through the hard times.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage. The exes — who tied the knot in 2019 and share two young daughters — split “very suddenly” after a fight in August 2023, according to documents filed by Turner the following month. The Game of Thrones alum also stated in her paperwork that she found out about the divorce through the media days Jonas initially filed.

While the pair formally announced their split in a joint statement in September 2023 — calling their divorce a “united decision” and recalling their marriage as “wonderful” — Turner and Jonas’ breakup quickly began to unravel in the public eye.

Days later, Turner filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband, claiming that he was wrongfully detaining their children in the U.S. after they had allegedly decided to raise them in Turner’s home country of England. The actress further alleged that Jonas was keeping their daughters’ passports from her.

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline Relive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sweet romance with pictures that chronicle their relationship — see pics

Jonas, for his part, clapped back in a lengthy statement from his rep at the time — noting that he is “seeking shared parenting with the kids” and is “of course also OK with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K.,” the rep told Us Weekly in September 2023. However, “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst,” the statement read.

Amid the drama, Turner has leaned on several of her closest girlfriends — one of them being Jonas’ ex, Taylor Swift, who was seen grabbing dinner with Turner in New York City twice in one week.

Keep scrolling to see Turner’s inner circle:

Maisie Williams

Turner became so close to her Game of Thrones costar — and onscreen sister — that the two developed a “destructive” friendship, she revealed on Dr. Phil’s “Phil in the Blanks” podcast in 2019.

Calling Williams her “best friend,” Turner explained that the actresses would stay inside together during their time on the HBO hit.

“We would get home from set, go to a Tesco, a little supermarket, across the road and just buy food. We’d go back to our room and eat it in bed. We never socialized for a couple of years,” she said.

Despite rumors that the two had a falling out, Williams had nothing but good things to say about Turner in 2021, calling her costar her “favorite person” on set.

“She played my sister so we were like sisters. We got the role at the same time and we grew up on the show together and it was so amazing to have another person who was going through it at the same time because I think I just would have, it would have been too much otherwise,” Williams revealed on the “Table Manners” podcast.

Related: 'Game of Thrones' Stars: From the Premiere to Their Last Episode The end is near for HBO’s record-breaking series Game of Thrones. The eighth and final season begins on Sunday, April 14! For eight years, fans across the world watched the Starks, the Lannisters, the Targaryens and more fictional families wage war on the television adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels, A […]

Kit Harington

Keeping it in the Game of Thrones family, another close pal of Turner’s is Harington. While the two were friends on set, they’ve strengthened their bond in the years since after becoming parents around the same time.

“Kit has a baby [too], so we’ve managed to see each other quite a bit, which has been nice,” Turner told Elle UK in May 2022. “We’ve both moved on to another step in our lives together.”

Taylor Swift

Swift and Jonas may have only dated for a few months back in 2008, but their relationship lives on. After immortalizing their short-lived romance — and split — through numerous songs, Swift appeared to prove she was Team Turner by dining with the actress in New York City twice in one week shortly after Jonas filed for divorce.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Family

In addition to her celebrity friends, Turner’s tight-knight relationship with her family — including her parents and two brothers — is one of the biggest reasons she wants to move back to the U.K.

“I’m slowly dragging my husband back [to England],” she told Elle UK in May 2022, just a year before she and Jonas split. “I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family.”