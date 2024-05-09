Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Sold 5x More Copies Than the New Grateful Dead Album

By
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Sold 5x More Copies Than the New Grateful Dead Album
Taylor Swif Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The Grateful Dead’s long, strange trip back to the charts came to a dead stop at No. 2, thanks to Taylor Swift.

Though the Grateful Dead hasn’t been a band since the death of Jerry Garcia in 1995, the group has enjoyed a commercially successful career by releasing albums of live recordings from their heyday. One such album is Dave’s Picks Vol. 50: Palladium, New York City, NY 5/3/77, which debuted on four Billboard charts this week, including the Top Album Sales chart. This chart counts only the best-selling albums, whereas the Billboard 200 includes streaming activity.

Dave’s Picks Vol. 50 wasn’t made available to stream or consume in any other manner but actual sales, according to Forbes. So, the 20,390 copies sold are all pure purchases: no “album equivalent” numbers whatsoever.

Those 20k units sold would have ensured the Grateful Dead’s No. 1 spot on the Top Album Sales chart had Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department not outsold them more than five times over. TTPD sold another 106,982 copies, ensuring her position at the top of the Top Album Sales chart for at least another week.

All the Records Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Has Broken (So Far)

Related: All the Records Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’ Has Broken So Far

Dave’s Picks Vol. 50 debuted at No. 32 on the Billboard 200, at No. 7 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, and at No. 6 on the Top Rock Albums chart.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Sold 5x More Copies Than the New Grateful Dead Album
Bob Weir and Jerry Garcia play with the Grateful Dead in concert. Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Swift, 34, released TTPD on April 19 and the album immediately shattered sales and pre-save records. It sold 1.5 million copies in its first week, with 700,000 sales from vinyl alone. TTPD earned the title of best single week vinyl sales since Luminate began tracking the data in 1991. The album also earned more than 300 streams on its first day on Spotify. And, TTPD became the fastest album to earn 1 billion streams, which it did in a single week.

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 2.61 million sales (with 1.914 million album sales.) Swift reacted to the success with gratitude, posting on social media about how her “mind [was] blown.”

Breaking Down All of Taylor Swifts Eras Tour Surprise Song Mash Ups and What They Could Mean

Related: Breaking Down All of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Surprise Song Mash-Ups

“I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album. 2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed,” she wrote on Instagram on April 28. “I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS??”

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor Swift Duet Partner?

Swift begins the European leg of the Eras Tour on Thursday, May 9, with a four-night run at the Paris La Défense Arena. Ahead of Swift’s first show, the French tour promoter confirmed that it’ll be a “slightly modified show” to accommodate “new pieces from her new album.”

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!