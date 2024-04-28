Taylor Swift is just as excited as her fans to resume her Eras Tour, all thanks to the streaming success of The Tortured Poets Department.

“My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album,” Swift, 34, wrote via X on Sunday, April 27, sharing snaps from the TTPD recording process. “2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.”

She continued, “I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough.”

Swift released TTPD, her 11th studio album, on April 19 with plenty of tortured poetry about exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, plus declarations of love for now-boyfriend Travis Kelce. The album dropped during Swift’s hiatus from The Eras Tour, which she started in March 2023 to celebrate all of her past records.

While there are sections for most of Swift’s iconic LPs (save for her self-titled debut) and a rotating surprise song part, it is not known if TTPD will make the setlist. Swift’s concert return is set for Thursday, May 9, in Paris before she traverses across Europe and the United Kingdom throughout the spring and summer. In the fall, Swift brings the stage shows back to North America.

Many Swifties do believe TTPD will get a designated Eras section based on a social media video that the pop star shared on Thursday, April 25. In the YouTube Short clip, Swift was seen rehearsing her tour choreography but fans did not recognize the moves from previous shows.

“Why do I feel like these are definitely rehearsal pics for TTPD songs ‘cause when have we ever had the dancers with hats and sticks,” a social media user wrote via X.

Other fans noticed that, at one point, Swift leaned on a railing that featured mystery white letters.

“That’s the TTPD logo on the railing,” one user pointed out via X. “Omg TTPD is getting her own set at The Eras Tour!”

Swift has not commented on the fan theories, but at each show she has mentioned how she’s loved being back on stage for the first time in four years. The summer Eras shows, however, will be bittersweet for the Grammy winner since she’ll be away from Kelce, 34.

Swift and Kelce, who have been dating since summer 2023, spent her tour hiatus together on the West Coast. (After downtime in Los Angeles, they jetted off to Las Vegas for the Saturday, April 27, charity auction hosted by Patrick Mahomes’ nonprofit. Swift donated four tickets to Eras concerts in the United States.)

“[They have] deepened their bond,” the insider exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging. She’ll be sad, [but] they support and respect [each other]. They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is.”

Kelce is expected to attend some of Swift’s overseas shows, telling Entertainment Tonight in April that her London concerts at Wembley Stadium will surely be incredible.