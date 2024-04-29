Taylor Swift continues to be in her record-breaking era with the release of The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift, 34, released her 11th studio album on April 19, and it immediately began shattering sales and streaming records left and right. TTPD racked up 2.6 million equivalent album sales in the first week of its release, with 1.9 million traditional album sales (including digital downloads, CDs, vinyl LPs and cassettes).

TTPD had the third-largest sales week ever in the modern era, behind only ‘NSync’s’s No Strings Attached (2.4 million) and Adele’s 25 (3.37 million) in terms of most albums sold in a single week.

Upon hearing the news, Swift tweeted that her “mind is blown” that TTPD sold 2.6 million copies in its first week. “ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?” she added. “Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.”

TTPD debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated May 4, giving Swift her 14th chart-topping album (including her rereleases). This accomplishment pushes Swift past Drake to tie her with Jay-Z for the most No. 1 albums in the chart’s 70-year history. The Beatles still reign supreme with 19 No. 1 albums.

“Fortnight” featuring Post Malone was released as the album’s lead single. It earned 25.2 million streams on Spotify alone. With its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Swift tied The Supremes and Madonna with 12 chart-topping hits. She also tied Ariana Grande for the most songs to debut at the top position.

Scroll on to see the records that The Tortured Poets Department has broken so far:

Sales

Best-selling album of 2024, accomplished in under 48 hours

Biggest U.S. sales week of Swift’s career, surpassing 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Largest first-week vinyl sales (859,000) in the Nielsen era

TTPD makes Swift the only artist to have seven albums debut with over 1 million units sold in their first week

TTPD makes Swift the artist with the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 this century

TTPD extends Swift’s record as the artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 (106 weeks and counting)

Most top spots on Billboard Hot 100, claiming the top 14 spots (and breaking her own record for claiming the top 10 spots with 2022’s Midnights)

Streams

Spotify’s most pre-saved countdown in history

Most-streamed album in a single week (multiple platforms) with 891.37 million streams

Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in the platform’s history (in 12 hours after its release) with 314 million streams

First album to amass more than 300 million streams on Spotify in a single day

Biggest album debut in U.S. Spotify history with 150 million streams

“Fortnight” is Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day with 25.2 million streams

“The Tortured Poets Department” debuted at No. 2 on the Global Spotify Chart with 19.1 million streams, the biggest debut for a solo song

“Down Bad” debuted at No. 3 on the Global Spotify chart with 17.4 million streams, the third biggest chart debut in history

TTPD had 100 million Spotify streams in its first seven days of release, the only album to do so

Fastest album to surpass 1 billion global album streams in history

Apple Music’s biggest pop album of all time by first-day streams