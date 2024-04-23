Taylor Swift has found herself at the center of pal Kendrick Lamar and rapper Drake‘s ongoing feud.

The TTPD hitmaker, 34, woke up yesterday to a firestorm which saw her dragged into a rap battle between the two hip-hop stars as the central character, and she’s even been branded by one of them as “the biggest gangster.”

In a shocking turn, Drake has dedicated an entire track to Swift, even using her name in the title, to get under Lamar’s skin.

Lamar, 36, famously became pals with Swift over a decade ago when she shared that she was a fan of his music and proved just how much by impressively reciting all the lyrics of his hit song “Backseat Freestyle” in a social media video.

Lamar, who is one of the world’s most respected and successful rappers, then showed he became a bit of a Swiftie by breaking his “no commercial pop songs” stance for the first time ever in 2015 and recording a verse on Swift’s “Bad Blood” remix. The two are said to have remained friends since, which Drake has clearly noticed.

Taylor Swift singing “Backseat Freestyle” by Kendrick Lamar 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/OhOQ7BHnSC — Rap Music (@rapmusic) June 2, 2023

His fresh beef with Lamar, which kicked off last month after Lamar joined forces with fellow rappers Future and ASAP Rocky to randomly drop diss tracks against Drake, has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop world as the pair were once pals.

There was no explanation given as to what has sparked the fallout, but Swift is somehow now firmly ensconced in it.

Drake hit back against Lamar with a diss track of his own called “Push Ups” on April 13 and has followed it up with another song in which he hailed Swift — not Lamar — as the “biggest gangster.”

The 37-year-old rapper paid her the compliment in the track called “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which he released days after his first song mocked Lamar for his “Bad Blood” collab.

On “Push Ups,” Drake rapped, “Maroon 5 need a verse you better make it witty / You only need a verse for the Swifties.”

On the new song, it’s all praise for the Eras Tour star. Drake raps: “But now we gotta wait a week ’cause Taylor Swift is your new top / And if you ’bout to drop, she gotta approve / This girl really ’bout to make you act like you not in a feud / She tailor-made your schedule.”

“Yeah, shout-out to Taylor Swift, biggest gangster in the music game right now,” Drake continued. “You know, I moved my album when she dropped, I said that already / You know, she ’bout to milli’ run through a Milly Rock on your head top / She got the whole pgLang on mute like that Beyoncé challenge / Y’all boys quiet for the weekend.” (PgLang is the communications company Lamar cofounded with Dave Free.)

Swift, meanwhile has put out a “diss track” of her own called “thanK you aIMee,” said to be aimed at Kim Kardashian, who has shed over 100,000 followers since it was released on Friday, April 19.