Kim Kardashian has lost a staggering 120k and counting social media followers in the few days since Taylor Swift released her scating “revenge” song, “thanK you aIMee”, which is said to be a diss track aimed at her.

The reality TV star. 43, has faced backlash since Swift released the song on Friday, April 19, which includes lyrics “Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished that you were dead”.

Swifties have been swarming her Instagram and X comments section with the song’s seemingly telling title, which spells out “Kim” in Capitals. Swift has become known for placing hidden messages in her lyrics via capitalization.

However, not only has the reality TV star felt the wrath of the 34-year-old pop star’s loyal fans, but she has also seemingly lost a significant number of followers causing her still significant count to plummet since the backlash, according to social media tracking apps.

And as she is yet to address the uproar, her fans have called for her svengali “momager” Kris Jenner to step in and help mitigate the crisis.

Jenner, who manages Kardashian and her famous siblings has developed an infamous reputation for spinning the family’s many trials and tribulations into cash and career opportunities.

Kardashian’s infamous sex tape with ex boyfriend Ray J, which catapulted her into fame, being the most notable. Now fans are awaiting the “magic”.

“Kris, you need to help Kim. why you being quiet. Work that magic on this TayTay drama, girl,” wrote one fan in her comment section. “me just waiting for Kris to spin this Taylor beef into a new Skimms collection or something. Y’all wait,” said another. “Kris ain’t crying, y’all. She’s telling Kim ‘you’re doing great Sweetie’, with this Taylor s-t lol”, added a third.

A fourth insisted: “You Swifties think that Taylor won? She just solidified Kim as a legend by dedicating a whole song to her. *awaits Kris jenner making merch out of this or including it in kardashian’s new season.

Swift, 34, had been expected to slam her exes on her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, yet Kardashian received the biggest blow.

Beyond it’s title, “thanK you aIMee” does not pull punches, with Swift opening the song by singing that when she pictures her hometown — presumably Los Angeles — there’s a “bronze spray-tanned statue” of “Aimee” with a “plaque underneath it that threatens to push me down the stairs at our school.”

The track declares “Aimee” as Swift’s teenage-style bully. “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F—k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’,” she seethes on the track, before giving her nemesis some credit: “But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

Swift also says it was never a “fair fight” between the pair, or a “clean kill.” She alludes to Kardashian “stomping across” her “grave” and writing headlines “laughing at each baby step I’d take.”

Swift and Kardashian’s feud goes back over a decade, which began with the reality star’s now ex-husband, Kanye West, “Ye”, taking to the stage at the MTV VMAs in 2009 to declare that Beyoncé deserved an award that Swift had just won. In 2016, Swift slammed West for rapping the line “Me and Taylor still might have sex / I made that b—h famous” in one of his songs, causing Kardashian to come to his defense by releasing a phone conversation between the two musicians.

Kardashian also posted a bunch of snakes for “National Snake Day” to shame Swift. The singer hit back with her 2017 “revenge” album Reputation, opening up about the feud in an essay with Elle two years later.

“It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it,” she wrote for the publication in 2019.