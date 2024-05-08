One Taylor Swift fan is living his wildest dreams after the superstar commented on his TikTok interpretation of one of her songs.
TikTok user Giacomo Benavides posted an overly dramatic clip of himself acting out 30 seconds of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” from Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Swift, 34, found the video and commented, “This is the official music video 🏆.”
Benavides’ all-caps reply probably didn’t do his true reaction justice, but he added, “MOTHER?!???!? SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UPPPPPPP 😭😭😭.”
That exchange has since garnered more than 1,600 additional replies, ranging from envious Swifties to influencers like Tana Mongeau and brands like skincare company Mario Badescu.
The part Benavides decided to act out comes when Swift sings, “Were you sent by someone who wanted me dead? / Did you sleep with a gun underneath our bed? / Were you writing a book? Were you a sleeper cell spy? / In 50 years will all this be declassified?”
To go with it, Benavides mouths the words and pulls out a toy gun and later a book to correspond with the lyrics. After that, two friends grab him by the arms and haul him toward a waiting police van.
Since The Tortured Poets Department’s April 19 release, fans have regarded “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” as one of the 31-track double album’s best songs. It peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and currently sits at 30th.
“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” is believed to be about Swift’s ill-fated relationship with Matt Healy.
Right down to the name itself, the song is a brutal takedown and, though Swift obviously hasn’t said outright that it’s about Healy, the hints throughout are less than subtle.
“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” feels like a knock on Healy’s short stature. The 1975 frontman told The Fader in 2018, “Everyone in [The 1975] is 6-foot-4 and I’m 5-foot-10, so everyone thinks that I’m 5-foot-5.
Healy also told a fan in a 2022 video, “I am a big boy!”
The first line of the song hints that Healy is the main target as Swift sings, “Was any of it true? / Gazing at me starry-eyed / In your Jehovah’s Witness suit.” Healy, 35, is known to wear a close-cut suit and tie, resembling the go-to look for many Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Swift tactfully follows “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” on her album with “The Alchemy,” which Today called “one of the only pure love songs” of The Tortured Poets Department. The track is filled with sports references that tie it to her current boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Swift and Kelce, also 34, have been together for nearly a year, first starting to date prior to the 2023 NFL season.