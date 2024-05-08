One Taylor Swift fan is living his wildest dreams after the superstar commented on his TikTok interpretation of one of her songs.

TikTok user Giacomo Benavides posted an overly dramatic clip of himself acting out 30 seconds of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” from Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift, 34, found the video and commented, “This is the official music video 🏆.”

Benavides’ all-caps reply probably didn’t do his true reaction justice, but he added, “MOTHER?!???!? SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UPPPPPPP 😭😭😭.”

Related: Revisiting Taylor Swift's Relationship With The 1975’s Matty Healy Taylor Swift moved on with Matty Healy following her split from Joe Alwyn, but the duo’s relationship fizzled out as quickly as it began. Swift dated Alwyn for six years before Us Weekly confirmed their breakup in April 2023. One month later, the pop star was linked to Healy, the lead singer of The 1975. […]

That exchange has since garnered more than 1,600 additional replies, ranging from envious Swifties to influencers like Tana Mongeau and brands like skincare company Mario Badescu.

The part Benavides decided to act out comes when Swift sings, “Were you sent by someone who wanted me dead? / Did you sleep with a gun underneath our bed? / Were you writing a book? Were you a sleeper cell spy? / In 50 years will all this be declassified?”

To go with it, Benavides mouths the words and pulls out a toy gun and later a book to correspond with the lyrics. After that, two friends grab him by the arms and haul him toward a waiting police van.

Since The Tortured Poets Department’s April 19 release, fans have regarded “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” as one of the 31-track double album’s best songs. It peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and currently sits at 30th.

Related: Every Song About Matty Healy on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Many fans were expecting Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, to be about her split from Joe Alwyn — but it’s seemingly an ode to her romance with Matty Healy. While there are a few tracks dedicated to Alwyn, Swift’s main focus appears to be her fling with Healy, which occurred in spring […]

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” is believed to be about Swift’s ill-fated relationship with Matt Healy.

Right down to the name itself, the song is a brutal takedown and, though Swift obviously hasn’t said outright that it’s about Healy, the hints throughout are less than subtle.

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” feels like a knock on Healy’s short stature. The 1975 frontman told The Fader in 2018, “Everyone in [The 1975] is 6-foot-4 and I’m 5-foot-10, so everyone thinks that I’m 5-foot-5.

Healy also told a fan in a 2022 video, “I am a big boy!”

Related: Taylor Swift, Drake and More Artists With the Most No. 1 Songs on the Billboard ... It’s a big deal when an artist gets a No. 1 hit, and it’s even bigger when they reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 multiple times. Since its creation in 1955, the Billboard Hot 100 has tracked all the biggest songs in the United States. In the 60-plus years that followed, hundreds of […]

The first line of the song hints that Healy is the main target as Swift sings, “Was any of it true? / Gazing at me starry-eyed / In your Jehovah’s Witness suit.” Healy, 35, is known to wear a close-cut suit and tie, resembling the go-to look for many Jehovah’s Witnesses.

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

Swift tactfully follows “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” on her album with “The Alchemy,” which Today called “one of the only pure love songs” of The Tortured Poets Department. The track is filled with sports references that tie it to her current boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift and Kelce, also 34, have been together for nearly a year, first starting to date prior to the 2023 NFL season.