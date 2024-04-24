Matty Healy can’t hide following the release of Taylor Swift‘s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Healy, 35, was walking on Wednesday, April 24, when he was stopped by a reporter who asked, “How would you rate your Taylor diss track compared to the 30 others?”

Healy looked perplexed as he replied, “My diss track?” to which the reporter clarified that they were referring to Swift’s latest music release.

“Oh,” Healy said as he began to laugh in the video obtained by Entertainment Tonight. “I haven’t really listened to that much of it but I’m sure it’s good.”

Swift, 34, dated the 1975 musician during spring 2023, one month after news broke that she and Joe Alwyn had called it quits after six years together.

Swift and Healy, who were first linked in 2014, had a short-lived romance and split in June 2023 after a resurfaced podcast interview of his began circulating on the internet where he made problematic comments about Swift’s pal Ice Spice.

While Swift has moved on from Healy — she has, after all, been in a relationship with Travis Kelce since summer 2023 — that didn’t stop her from creating music about their whirlwind romance.

Fans have speculated that several of her TTPD songs — including “But Daddy I Love Him” and “Fortnight” — are inspired by her relationship with Healy.

Us would imagine the aforementioned reporter was asking Healy about “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” in which Swift sings: “And I don’t miss what we had but could someone give / A message to the smallest man who ever lived.”

The latest theory taking over the internet adds Swift’s “Florida!!!” to that list, with one fan pointing to the lyrics “Florida is one hell of a drug / Florida can I use you up?” to speculate that Swift’s “drugs” reference could actually mean Healy.

“That’s why we saw them together after the break up with Joe,” the fan said in a TikTok video shared on Tuesday, April 23. “He’s one hell of a drug because he works. He actually takes her mind off of Joe.”

After the album’s release on Friday, April 19, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Healy was breathing a sigh of “relief.”

“Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album,” the insider told Us.

The source noted that people close to Healy “couldn’t be happier” with how Swift’s record turned out. “Matty’s family knew about the relationship,” the insider explained. “And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”