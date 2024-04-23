Fans are connecting dots between Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal and Taylor Swift’s song “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

A social media user made an edit of Sandoval, 41, set to Swift’s scathing breakup song from The Tortured Poets Department following the album’s release on Friday, April 19. The clip featured several snippets of Sandoval and ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix from the start of their relationship to their dramatic split. According to the creator, the song fit perfectly from Madix’s perspective.

“And I don’t miss what we had but could someone give / A message to the smallest man who ever lived / Were you sent by someone who wanted me dead?” Swift sings. “Did you sleep with a gun underneath our bed? / Were you writing a book? / Were you a sleeper-cell spy?”

The video also featured moments of the duo with Vanderpump Rules costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, whose months-long affair with Sandoval prompted his split from Madix, 38, in March 2023 after nearly a decade of dating.

“In fifty years will all this be declassified? / And you’ll confess why you did it / And I’ll say good riddance / ‘Cause it wasn’t sexy once it wasn’t forbidden,” the song continues. “I would’ve died for your sins / Instead I just died inside / And you deserve prison but you won’t get time.”

swifties teaming up with #VanderpumpRules and making edits ? #PumpRules I hope any Rachel apologist stumbles along one of these! tay tays girlies do not miss, ariana is that girl pic.twitter.com/RmtdmAMemy — candygals babygal (@bravoh0e) April 22, 2024

Footage flashed of Madix, Leviss and Sandoval from the show’s tense season 10 reunion, which aired last spring, featuring the crass moment where Sandoval took a dig at how Madix “kept her T-shirt on” when the now-exes were intimate.

“Swifties teaming up with #VanderpumpRules and making edits ?” one user wrote via X while resharing the video. “#PumpRules I hope any Rachel apologist stumbles along one of these! Tay Tays girlies do not miss, Ariana is that girl.”

Madix and Sandoval called it quits more than a year ago, but the duo are still at odds. The aftermath of their split has been a central focus of the Bravo series’ 11th season as Madix and Sandoval continued to cohabitate in their shared home following their breakup. However, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Madix was gearing up to move out after purchasing a new house.

“She closed on the home last week and is starting to move all of her belongings in now,” the insider shared. “She is so excited to have a fresh start in a new space, away from Tom.”

In addition to securing her new home, Madix has also found love again with boyfriend Daniel Wai.